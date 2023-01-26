Did Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Get 50-Cr Apartment, Audi & Diamond Bracelet As Wedding Gifts? Here's The TRUTH
Speculations are rife that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have received a Rs 50-crore apartment, Audi car and diamond bracelet as wedding gifts. What's the truth behind the rumours? Read on to know what a family member said.
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
have
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
they
tied
the
knot.
The
two
lovebirds
got
hitched
in
an
intimate
ceremony
at
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
farmhouse
on
Monday
(January
23)
in
the
presence
of
family
members
and
close
friends.
Athiya
and
Rahul
have
become
the
talk
of
the
town
after
they
shared
photos
from
their
wedding.
Ditching
the
grand
celebrations,
the
couple
opted
for
an
intimate
affair,
celebrating
their
love
with
their
family
members
and
pals.
For
the
wedding,
Athiya
Shetty
donned
a
beautiful
old-rose
coloured
Chikankari
lehenga,
looking
picture-perfect
as
ever.
Prominent
designer
Anamika
Khanna
curated
her
wedding
outfit
and
we
have
to
say
that
she
did
an
amazing
job.
The
groom
sported
a
traditional
sherwani,
which
was
also
designed
by
Anamika
Khanna.
The
couple
complemented
each
other
in
ethnic
outfits,
making
us
gush
over
them
all
over
again.
Athiya
Shetty-KL
Rahul
Wedding
Photos
The
bride
shared
a
series
of
amazing
photos
along
with
the
caption,
"In
your
light,
I
learn
how
to
love...
Today,
with
our
most
loved
ones,
we
got
married
in
the
home
that's
given
us
immense
joy
and
serenity.
With
a
heart
full
of
gratitude
and
love,
we
seek
your
blessings
on
this
journey
of
togetherness."
The
duo
sought
blessings
and
love
from
their
well-wishers
as
they
started
their
new
journey
together.
From
showering
his
ladylove
with
kisses
to
engaging
in
PDA,
KL
Rahul
stole
the
limelight
as
he
expressed
his
love
for
Athiya
Shetty.
Did
Athiya
Shetty
Get
Rs
50
Crore
Apartment
As
Wedding
Gift?
Gossip
mills
are
buzzing
with
the
rumours
that
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
received
wedding
gifts
worth
crores.
From
a
Rs
50-crore
apartment
to
an
Audi
car,
it
is
being
said
that
they
were
showered
with
lavish
gifts.
Speculations
are
also
rife
that
the
couple
has
been
presented
with
a
diamond
bracelet.
Well,
gossip
mongers
love
to
spread
gossip
and
it
seems
that
they
once
again
managed
to
do
so.
While
the
couple
has
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
same,
conjecture
about
their
wedding
gifts
continue
to
make
noise
on
social
media.
Popular
paparazzo
Viral
Bhayani
has
clarified
that
the
rumours
about
Athiya
Shetty-KL
Rahul's
wedding
gifts
are
false.
He
contacted
a
family
member,
who
confirmed
that
the
speculations
are
baseless
and
advised
the
media
to
consult
the
respective
families
before
sharing
information.
""All
the
reports
published
are
absolutely
baseless
and
not
true,
we
request
the
press
fraternity
to
confirm
details
with
us
before
publishing
such
incorrect
information
in
public
domain," the
family
member
was
quoted
as
saying
by
Viral
Bhayani.
ATHIYA
SHETTY,
KL
RAHUL
WEDDING
RECEPTION
Suniel
Shetty,
while
interacting
with
the
media
and
the
paparazzi,
confirmed
that
the
newly
married
couple
will
host
a
wedding
reception
after
the
culmination
of
Indian
Premiere
League
(IPL)
2023.
He
didn't
reveal
a
date
for
the
bash
but
said
that
the
couple
will
throw
a
party
for
their
friends
after
the
new
season
of
the
cricket
league
ends.
Suniel
Shetty
and
Ahan
Shetty
distributed
sweets
to
the
journalists
and
shutterbugs
after
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
got
married.
The
couple
also
made
an
appearance,
posing
happily
for
the
cameras
after
tying
the
knot
in
Khandalia.