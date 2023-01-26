Did Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Get 50-Cr Apartment, Audi & Diamond Bracelet As Wedding Gifts? Here's The TRUTH

Speculations are rife that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have received a Rs 50-crore apartment, Audi car and diamond bracelet as wedding gifts. What's the truth behind the rumours? Read on to know what a family member said.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been hogging all the limelight ever since they tied the knot. The two lovebirds got hitched in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday (January 23) in the presence of family members and close friends. Athiya and Rahul have become the talk of the town after they shared photos from their wedding.

Ditching the grand celebrations, the couple opted for an intimate affair, celebrating their love with their family members and pals. For the wedding, Athiya Shetty donned a beautiful old-rose coloured Chikankari lehenga, looking picture-perfect as ever. Prominent designer Anamika Khanna curated her wedding outfit and we have to say that she did an amazing job.

The groom sported a traditional sherwani, which was also designed by Anamika Khanna. The couple complemented each other in ethnic outfits, making us gush over them all over again.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding Photos The bride shared a series of amazing photos along with the caption, "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." The duo sought blessings and love from their well-wishers as they started their new journey together. From showering his ladylove with kisses to engaging in PDA, KL Rahul stole the limelight as he expressed his love for Athiya Shetty. Did Athiya Shetty Get Rs 50 Crore Apartment As Wedding Gift? Gossip mills are buzzing with the rumours that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul received wedding gifts worth crores. From a Rs 50-crore apartment to an Audi car, it is being said that they were showered with lavish gifts. Speculations are also rife that the couple has been presented with a diamond bracelet. Well, gossip mongers love to spread gossip and it seems that they once again managed to do so. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about the same, conjecture about their wedding gifts continue to make noise on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (viralbhayani) What's The Truth Behind Rumours? Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani has clarified that the rumours about Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding gifts are false. He contacted a family member, who confirmed that the speculations are baseless and advised the media to consult the respective families before sharing information. ""All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true, we request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in public domain," the family member was quoted as saying by Viral Bhayani.

ATHIYA SHETTY, KL RAHUL WEDDING RECEPTION

Suniel Shetty, while interacting with the media and the paparazzi, confirmed that the newly married couple will host a wedding reception after the culmination of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023. He didn't reveal a date for the bash but said that the couple will throw a party for their friends after the new season of the cricket league ends.

Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty distributed sweets to the journalists and shutterbugs after Athiya and KL Rahul got married. The couple also made an appearance, posing happily for the cameras after tying the knot in Khandalia.

Watch this space for more updates.