Athiya-KL Rahul Wedding | Suniel Shetty’s First Reaction After Becoming Father-In-Law: Mere Liye Mera Beta…

Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
have
officially
tied
the
knot
at
Suniel
Shetty's
Khandala
farmhouse
after
dating
for
several
years.
The
three-day
wedding
celebration
included
a
sangeet
ceremony,
haldi,
mehendi,
and
the
wedding
itself,
which
took
place
at
4
pm
today
(January
23).
The
ceremony
was
private
and
attended
by
close
friends
and
family,
including
Anupam
Kher,
Ishaant
Sharma,
Anshula
Kapoor,
and
Krishna
Shroff.
The
media
was
also
present,
treated
to
a
lavish
South
Indian
feast.
After
their
official
wedding
ceremony,
Suniel
Shetty
and
his
son
Ahan
Shetty
distributed
sweets
to
the
media
outside
the
venue.
For
the
first
time,
he
finally
reacted
to
becoming
a
father-in-law
during
a
media
interaction.
Athiya
Shetty-KL
Rahul
Wedding
VIDEO:
Ahan
Shetty
Welcomes
Jiju
To
Family,
Says
'He
Was
Always...'
Talking
about
the
wedding
functions,
the
Mohra
star
said,
"Very
small,
ver
close
family.
Lekin
bohot
accha
raha.
Aur
abhi
phere
bhi
ho
gaye
hai,
abhi
shaadi
officially
ho
chuki
hai
toh
officially
father-in-law
bhi
ban
chuka
hoon."
When
asked
how
he's
feeling
after
becoming
a
father-in-law,
he
added,
Role
naya
nahin
hai,
role
fatehr
ka
hi
hai.
Mere
liye
mera
beta
aa
raha
hai
ghar
pe.
Ye
in-law
ka
chakkar
agar
hatt
jae
aur
father
hi
rahe
toh
bohot
khoobsurat
hai.
Kyunki
wo
part
mai
bohot
acchi
tarah
se
nibhata
hoon.
But,
thank
you
so
much."
Well,
his
replay
was
indeed
heartwarming.
While
talkind
to
the
paps
and
journalists,
he
also
revealed
that
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul's
wedding
reception
will
take
place
only
after
the
end
of
the
Indian
Premiere
League
(IPL)
2023.
Now,
everyone
is
waiting
for
the
first
appearance
of
the
newlyweds.
For
the
unversed,
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul,
made
their
relationship
official
on
Instagram
a
few
years
ago
and
are
in
a
happy
space.
The
family
will
host
a
grand
reception
in
Mumbai
soon,
with
invites
sent
to
notable
figures
in
the
industry
such
as
Salman
Khan,
Ajay
Devgn,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
and
Akshay
Kumar.
Congratulations
to
the
newlyweds!