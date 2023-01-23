Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding VIDEO: Ahan Shetty Welcomes Jiju To Family, Says 'He Was Always...'

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Ahan Shetty welcomed his brother-in-law to the family by sharing the sweetest message for him while interacting with the paparazzi and distributing the sweets. Check out the video!

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: After months of speculations, Athiya and KL Rahul are finally married. The two lovebirds have tied the knot in Khandala on Monday (January 23) in the presence of their loved ones. Although Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul never officially confirmed the news about their marriage, Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty revealed that they got hitched while talking to the paparazzi.

Amid the wedding celebrations, Ahan Shetty and his dad Suniel Shetty interacted with the shutterbugs and distributed sweets to the media professionals and other people, who gathered outside their farmhouse in Khandala to click pictures and cover Athiya and Rahul's wedding.

AHAN SHETTY'S MESSAGE FOR BROTHER-IN-LAW

The Tadap actor beamed with joy as he distributed the sweets to the journalists and paparazzi. When asked about KL Rahul, he smiled and welcomed him to the family with open arms. Calling the cricketer a 'brother', Ahan Shetty said that he is glad Rahul is officially a part of the Shetty family.

"Rahul was always like a brother to me, I am so glad he's part of the family now," Ahan Shetty told the paparazzi.

Suniel Shetty, who greeted the media and answered all the questions, confirmed that the wedding reception will take post after the culmination of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023. He revealed that the pheras and other rasam were completed and Athiya and KL Rahul will soon pose for the wedding pictures.

Donning a white sherwani, Ahan looked handsome as ever while his dad sported a silk kurta and veshthi, making us wonder if he is really 61. Check out the video from the wedding venue right here!

ATHIYA SHETTY, KL RAHUL ARE MARRIED

The two lovebirds have taken their relationship to the next after dating each other for a while. Although they never officially confirmed their relationship, they often shared posts for each other on social media. Ditching the grand celebrations, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul opted for an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

GUESTS WHO ATTENDED ATHIYA SHETTY-KL RAHUL WEDDING

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, Anusha Ranjan and her husband Aditya Seal graced the ceremony to extend their warm wishes to the newly married couple. Cricketers including Ishaant Sharma also attended the wedding in Khandala.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul.