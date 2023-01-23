Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding VIDEO: Ahan Shetty Welcomes Jiju To Family, Says 'He Was Always...'
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Ahan Shetty welcomed his brother-in-law to the family by sharing the sweetest message for him while interacting with the paparazzi and distributing the sweets. Check out the video!
Athiya
Shetty-KL
Rahul
wedding:
After
months
of
speculations,
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
are
finally
married.
The
two
lovebirds
have
tied
the
knot
in
Khandala
on
Monday
(January
23)
in
the
presence
of
their
loved
ones.
Although
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
never
officially
confirmed
the
news
about
their
marriage,
Suniel
Shetty
and
Ahan
Shetty
revealed
that
they
got
hitched
while
talking
to
the
paparazzi.
Amid
the
wedding
celebrations,
Ahan
Shetty
and
his
dad
Suniel
Shetty
interacted
with
the
shutterbugs
and
distributed
sweets
to
the
media
professionals
and
other
people,
who
gathered
outside
their
farmhouse
in
Khandala
to
click
pictures
and
cover
Athiya
and
Rahul's
wedding.
AHAN
SHETTY'S
MESSAGE
FOR
BROTHER-IN-LAW
The
Tadap
actor
beamed
with
joy
as
he
distributed
the
sweets
to
the
journalists
and
paparazzi.
When
asked
about
KL
Rahul,
he
smiled
and
welcomed
him
to
the
family
with
open
arms.
Calling
the
cricketer
a
'brother',
Ahan
Shetty
said
that
he
is
glad
Rahul
is
officially
a
part
of
the
Shetty
family.
"Rahul
was
always
like
a
brother
to
me,
I
am
so
glad
he's
part
of
the
family
now," Ahan
Shetty
told
the
paparazzi.
Suniel
Shetty,
who
greeted
the
media
and
answered
all
the
questions,
confirmed
that
the
wedding
reception
will
take
post
after
the
culmination
of
Indian
Premiere
League
(IPL)
2023.
He
revealed
that
the
pheras
and
other
rasam
were
completed
and
Athiya
and
KL
Rahul
will
soon
pose
for
the
wedding
pictures.
Donning
a
white
sherwani,
Ahan
looked
handsome
as
ever
while
his
dad
sported
a
silk
kurta
and
veshthi,
making
us
wonder
if
he
is
really
61.
Check
out
the
video
from
the
wedding
venue
right
here!
The
two
lovebirds
have
taken
their
relationship
to
the
next
after
dating
each
other
for
a
while.
Although
they
never
officially
confirmed
their
relationship,
they
often
shared
posts
for
each
other
on
social
media.
Ditching
the
grand
celebrations,
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul
opted
for
an
intimate
ceremony
at
Suniel
Shetty's
farmhouse
in
Khandala.
GUESTS
WHO
ATTENDED
ATHIYA
SHETTY-KL
RAHUL
WEDDING
Tiger
Shroff's
sister
Krishna
Shroff,
Anusha
Ranjan
and
her
husband
Aditya
Seal
graced
the
ceremony
to
extend
their
warm
wishes
to
the
newly
married
couple.
Cricketers
including
Ishaant
Sharma
also
attended
the
wedding
in
Khandala.
We
extend
our
heartiest
congratulations
to
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul.