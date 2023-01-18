EXCLUSIVE! One Of Stories Of Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Based On Bigg Boss? Here's What We Know
Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, which she will announce on Bigg Boss 16, will reportedly feature a story from Bigg Boss 16. Yes, you read that right! Read on to know exclusive information about the upcoming film.
Fans
have
been
able
to
keep
their
calm
ever
since
it
was
revealed
that
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee
will
be
appearing
on
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16
to
announce
the
next
installment
of
their
cult
classic
LSD
'Love
Sex
aur
Dhokha'.
Movie
buffs,
who
enjoyed
the
first
installment,
are
excited
to
know
details
about
the
project.
After
the
news
spread
like
wildfire
on
the
internet,
there
have
been
several
speculations
about
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhoka
2.
Guess
what?
A
little
birdie
exclusively
informed
Filmibeat
that
the
reason
why
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee
are
announcing
their
new
project
on
Bigg
Boss
16
is
that
one
of
the
stories
in
the
anthology
is
based
on
a
reality
show
which
is
similar
to
Bigg
Boss.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
EKTA
KAPOOR'S
LOVE
SEX
DHOKA
2
BASED
ON
BIGG
BOSS?
HERE'S
AN
EXCLUSIVE
UPDATE
It
is
a
very
rare
phenomenon
that
two
talented
filmmakers
visit
th
sets
of
a
reality
show
for
announcing
their
film.
While
we
usually
see
actors
promote
their
movie
on
a
non-fiction
show,
for
the
first
a
film
will
be
announced
on
the
stage
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
that
too
in
the
presence
of
the
makers.
A
source
close
to
the
project
said,
"One
of
the
story
of
'Love
Sex
aur
Dhokha
2'
is
about
a
reality
show
which
is
similar
to
Bigg
boss
and
hence
announcing
the
film
on
Bigg
Boss
seems
just
right."
While
the
production
house
has
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
cast
and
story,
we
have
heard
that
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee
will
offer
a
meaty
role
to
one
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants.
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Archana
Gautam,
Soundarya
Sharma,
Tina
Datta,
Shalin
Bhanot
or
MC
Stan,
who
will
be
the
lucky
one
to
bag
a
role
in
LSD
2?
Only
time
will
tell.
BIGG
BOSS
16
ELIMINATION
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
is
hosted
by
Bollywood
superstar
Salman
Khan,
one
of
the
most
popular
shows
on
the
small
screen.
BB
16
has
emerged
as
the
number
non-fiction
shows
across
all
leading
GECs.
The
makers
have
introduced
the
Ticket
to
Finale
segment
as
the
show
is
now
inching
closer
towards
its
end.
Nine
contestants
are
in
the
race
for
the
finale
and
only
one
of
them
will
lift
the
winner's
trophy.
The
likes
of
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Soundarya
Sharma,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Shalin
Bhanot
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
National
award-winning
director
Dibakar
Banerjee
has
once
again
teamed
up
with
producer
Ektaa
R
Kapoor
for
the
second
installment
of
LSD
and
we
are
expecting
them
to
create
magic
once
again.
Are
you
excited
for
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhoka
2?
