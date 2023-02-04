Bigg Boss 16: Dolly Bindra Calls Priyanka 'Judgemental Person', Wants THIS Mandali Member To WIN

Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
After
a
successful
run,
Colors
TV's
super
hit
reality
show
is
going
to
end
next
week.
As
the
much-awaited
grand
finale
is
scheduled
for
February
12,
many
celebrities
and
ex-Bigg
Boss
contestants
have
been
sharing
the
names
of
their
favourite
contestants
now.
Currently,
seven
contestants
are
locked
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
and
loyal
viewers
are
saying
that
one
among
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Shiv
Thakare,
and
Mc
Stan
have
the
maximum
chance
of
winning
the
show.
However,
anything
can
happen
in
the
finale
as
Archana
Gautam,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
Shalin
Bhanot
too
have
proved
their
worth
in
the
game
time
and
again.
A
week
before
the
finale,
Bigg
Boss
4
finalist
Dolly
Bindra
has
finally
revealed
the
name
of
her
favourite
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant.In
the
interview,
she
even
took
a
dig
at
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Interestingly,
she
wants
one
of
the
mandali
members
to
win
Bigg
Boss
16
but
its
not
Shiv
Thakare
or
MC
Stan.
In
fact,
according
to
Dolly
Bindra,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
should
win
the
reality
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Taking
a
guess
about
who's
winning
Bigg
Boss
16,
she
told
ETimes,
"There
is
no
guess.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwala
is
winning
it
outright.
And
I
am
not
sounding
her
because
she's
a
Sardarni." She
added,
"The
moment
I
saw
her,
I
felt
that
she
is
winning
the
trophy
this
season."
On
being
asked
about
other
contestants
who
has
a
chance
to
win
it,
she
took
a
dig
at
Priyanka
ans
stated,
"I
don't
think
anybody
else
can.
But
my
home
people
have
been
saying
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
But
I
disagree.
She's
a
judgmental
person."
Dolly
doidn't
even
included
Priyanka
in
her
top
four
list.
Revealing
the
names,
she
added,
"Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
1
Shiv
Thakare
2,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
3,
MC
Stan
4.
Stan
has
pulled
a
lot
of
eyeballs
to
the
show;
he's
quite
vocal
and
I
like
that.
You
have
to
be
vocal
in
life.
Take
a
stand
in
your
life."
Do
you
agree
with
Dolly
Bindra?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.