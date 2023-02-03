Bipasha Basu Shares An Awwdorable Pic With Devi; Says She Is Playing The Most Beautiful Role Of Her Life!
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and actor-husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first daughter, Devi in November last year. The actress took to social media to share an adorable picture with her little munchkin on Ins
Bollywood
actress
Bipasha
Basu
who
is
embracing
motherhood
keeps
sharing
adorable
videos
of
her
special
moments
with
her
daughter,
Devi.
The
actress
once
again
took
to
Instagram
to
share
a
post
that
shows
devi
playfully
touching
the
actress's
face
with
her
feet.
Well
kids
and
their
delicate
touch
is
something
you
always
adore,
isn't
it?
Sharing
the
post,
the
actress
wrote,
The
most
beautiful
role
of
my
life...
being
Devi's
Ma..
Durga
Durga...
Thank
you
@vivanbhathena_official
aka
Devi's
Vivi
for
capturing
such
beautiful
moments
of
me
@iamksgofficial
and
Devi".
Last
year,
the
actress
and
her
actor-husband
Karan
Singh
Grover
shared
the
news
of
welcoming
their
daughter
through
a
sweet
Instagram
post.
They
had
shared
a
photo
of
their
daughter's
feet
and
revealed
her
name.
Take
a
look
at
Bipasha's
Instagram
post
here:
The
picture
shows
Devi
donning
a
green-colored
outfit.
Her
fans
reacted
with
love
emojis
as
soon
as
the
actress
shared
the
picture.
A
few
days
back,
the
Bollywood
diva
celebrated
her
44th
birthday,
and
on
the
occasion,
the
actress
shared
a
thank-you
note
for
her
fans
on
Instagram.
Bipasha
had
also
dropped
some
oh-so-adorable
pictures
featuring
herself,
her
hubby
and
their
little
munchkin.
On
her
birthday,
she
had
also
shared
a
cute
video
with
her
little
munchkin
from
their
playtime.
Calling
herself
the
luckiest
girl
in
the
world,
the
actress
wrote,
"God
gave
me
the
best
gift
-
My
daughter,
Devi
after
my
first
best
gift,
the
love
of
my
life...
My
husband
...
Karan
Singh
Grover....
Luckiest
girl
in
the
world."
After
dating
for
almost
an
year,
Bipasha
tied
the
knot
with
Karan
Singh
Grover
in
2016
and
welcomed
their
daughter
Devi
in
November,
last
year.
The
couple
first
met
on
the
sets
of
the
Bollywood
film
'Alone' in
the
year
2015,
and
the
rest
is
history
as
you
say
it!
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 21:12 [IST]