Chak De Girl Chitrashi Rawat Marries Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, DREAMY PICS Will Make You Believe In Fairytale

Chitrashi
Rawat,
who
is
known
for
her
stint
in
the
Shah
Rukh
Khan-starrer
Chak
De
India,
married
her
longtime
boyfriend
Dhruvaditya
Bhagwanani
on
Saturday
in
Chhattisgarh.
The
diva
kept
her
fans
updated
on
her
pre-wedding
festivities
through
Instagram.
Chitrashi
shared
videos
and
photos
from
her
haldi
and
mehendi
ceremonies.
Her
friends
from
the
cinema
industry,
Shilpa
Shukla,
Vidya
Malvade
Delnaaz
Irani,
Moonmoon
Banerjee,
Sayantani
Ghosh
and
Tanya
Abrol,
were
also
present
for
the
celebrations.
Congratulations
to
the
beautiful
couple
and
we
wish
them
a
lifetime
of
love
and
happiness!