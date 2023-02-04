Chak De Girl Chitrashi Rawat Marries Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, DREAMY PICS Will Make You Believe In Fairytale

Chitrashi Rawat, who is known for her stint in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, married her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on Saturday in Chhattisgarh.

The diva kept her fans updated on her pre-wedding festivities through Instagram. Chitrashi shared videos and photos from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Her friends from the cinema industry, Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade Delnaaz Irani, Moonmoon Banerjee, Sayantani Ghosh and Tanya Abrol, were also present for the celebrations.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple and we wish them a lifetime of love and happiness!