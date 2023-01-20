Chhatriwali Leaked Online: Rakul Preet Singh’s Informative Rom-Com Available For Free Download In HD Print

Piracy
is
a
menace
and
the
Bollywood
industry
is
trying
to
cope
with
it
in
every
possible
way.
But
looks
like
their
efforts
are
going
in
vain
as
another
new
release
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
We
are
talking
about
Rakul
Preet
Singh
starrer
Chhatriwali
which
was
leaked
online
hours
after
its
release
on
the
OTT
platform.
Helmed
by
Tejas
Vijay
Deoskar,
Chhatriwali
is
an
informative
romantic
comedy
and
also
stars
Sumeet
Vyas,
Satish
Kaushik,
Rakesh
Bedi,
Dolly
Ahluwalia
and
Rajesh
Tailang
in
key
roles.
Rakul
Preet
Singh
Mourns
Pet
Dog's
Death
In
Emotional
Note,
Shares
UNSEEN
Pics:
You
Came
Into...
Chhatriwali
has
been
leaked
online
by
piracy
giants
and
is
available
for
free
download
in
HD
print
on
sites
like
Filmywap,
Movierulez
etc.
To
note,
this
Rakul
Preet
Singh
starrer
was
released
on
Zee5
on
January
20
and
the
leak
is
definitely
going
to
affect
the
viewership
of
the
movie.
To
note,
as
much
as
the
Bollywood
industry
is
trying
to
fight
piracy,
Chhatriwali
isn't
the
first
movie
to
fall
prey
of
this
menace.
Earlier,
big
releases
like
Drishyam
2,
Freddy,
Avatar:
The
Way
Of
Water,
Cirkus,
Uunchai
etc
were
also
leaked
online
within
hours
of
release.
EXCLUSIVE
INTERVIEW!
Rakul
Preet
Singh:
I
Don't
Understand
The
Term
Pan-India;
Every
Film
Is
An
Indian
Film
Meanwhile,
Rakul
Preet
Singh
has
been
all
praises
for
the
film
and
got
candid
about
her
character.
She
said,
"I
am
playing
a
character
called
Sanya
who
belongs
to
Karnal.
Through
her
journey
and
because
of
her
experiences
in
life,
she
realises
that
it
is
important
to
educate
people
about
sex,
the
importance
of
using
condoms,
and
abortions
that
happen
because
of
a
lack
of
awareness.
I
hope
this
character
inspires
others
to
find
their
voice
and
speak
up
against
unsafe
sex
and
the
many
health
implications
of
not
using
protection".
Interestingly,
Rakul
Preet's
Chhatriwali
witnessed
a
clash
with
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Rashmika
Mandanna's
spy
thriller
Mission
Majnu
which
was
also
released
on
the
OTT
platform
Netflix
on
January
20.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 10:18 [IST]