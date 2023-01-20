Chhatriwali Leaked Online: Rakul Preet Singh’s Informative Rom-Com Available For Free Download In HD Print

Piracy is a menace and the Bollywood industry is trying to cope with it in every possible way. But looks like their efforts are going in vain as another new release has fallen prey to piracy. We are talking about Rakul Preet Singh starrer Chhatriwali which was leaked online hours after its release on the OTT platform. Helmed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, Chhatriwali is an informative romantic comedy and also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Ahluwalia and Rajesh Tailang in key roles.

Rakul Preet Singh Mourns Pet Dog's Death In Emotional Note, Shares UNSEEN Pics: You Came Into...

Chhatriwali has been leaked online by piracy giants and is available for free download in HD print on sites like Filmywap, Movierulez etc. To note, this Rakul Preet Singh starrer was released on Zee5 on January 20 and the leak is definitely going to affect the viewership of the movie. To note, as much as the Bollywood industry is trying to fight piracy, Chhatriwali isn't the first movie to fall prey of this menace. Earlier, big releases like Drishyam 2, Freddy, Avatar: The Way Of Water, Cirkus, Uunchai etc were also leaked online within hours of release.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Rakul Preet Singh: I Don't Understand The Term Pan-India; Every Film Is An Indian Film

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has been all praises for the film and got candid about her character. She said, "I am playing a character called Sanya who belongs to Karnal. Through her journey and because of her experiences in life, she realises that it is important to educate people about sex, the importance of using condoms, and abortions that happen because of a lack of awareness. I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection".

Interestingly, Rakul Preet's Chhatriwali witnessed a clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's spy thriller Mission Majnu which was also released on the OTT platform Netflix on January 20.