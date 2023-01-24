Conman Sukesh Hits Back At Nora Fatehi, Reveals She Took Money To Buy House In Morocco, Calls Her A ‘LIAR'

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi had claimed that conman Sukesh Candrashekhar promised her a big house and a luxurious lifestyle if she agreed to become his girlfriend. Sukesh recently hit back at the actress in his statement, revealing that she took large amounts of money from him to buy a house in Morocco. Nora, a few days ago, went on to testify against conman Sukesh in connection to her alleged involvement in an extortion case of Rs 215 crore involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Apart from Nora, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has also been named in the case. In his statement, Sukesh alleged that Nora has been making up stories to escape the law. He said, "Today she (Nora) talks about me promising her a house, but she already has taken a large amount from me to purchase a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco, and all these new stories are crafted by her to escape law after ED statement 9 months ago given by her."

Meanwhile, in her statement to the court, Nora stated that Sukesh had promised her "a big house and a luxurious lifestyle" if she agreed to being his girlfriend and also "sought undue favour from her" via Pinky Irani, who is his close aide. Reacting to Nora's claims, the conman said, "Nora claims that she did not want a car, or she did not take it for herself is a very big lie, as she was after my life that her car had to be changed, as the 'CLA' that she had looked very cheap."

He further added that he had booked a BMW S series for Nora, and all the chats and screenshots of the same conversations are with the ED. He even claimed that because Nora is not Indian, she instructed him to register the car in the name of her best friend's husband, Booby. He also stated that he and Nora never had a professional transaction, but the actress did attend an event hosted by his concern foundation for which she was compensated through her agency.

Earlier, Sukesh claimed he was in a "serious relationship" with Jacqueline Fernandez and that Nora was jealous of Jacqueline. On the other hand, both actresses have been fighting legal battles since Nora filed a defamation case against Jacqueline, alleging that she brought harm to her reputation and livelihood.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Delhi's Patiala House Court adjourned arguments in the case, which will be next heard in court on February 15.