Conman Sukesh Hits Back At Nora Fatehi, Reveals She Took Money To Buy House In Morocco, Calls Her A ‘LIAR'

Bollywood
actress
and
dancer
Nora
Fatehi
had
claimed
that
conman
Sukesh
Candrashekhar
promised
her
a
big
house
and
a
luxurious
lifestyle
if
she
agreed
to
become
his
girlfriend.
Sukesh
recently
hit
back
at
the
actress
in
his
statement,
revealing
that
she
took
large
amounts
of
money
from
him
to
buy
a
house
in
Morocco.
Nora,
a
few
days
ago,
went
on
to
testify
against
conman
Sukesh
in
connection
to
her
alleged
involvement
in
an
extortion
case
of
Rs
215
crore
involving
Sukesh
Chandrashekhar.
Apart
from
Nora,
actress
Jacqueline
Fernandez
has
also
been
named
in
the
case.
In
his
statement,
Sukesh
alleged
that
Nora
has
been
making
up
stories
to
escape
the
law.
He
said,
"Today
she
(Nora)
talks
about
me
promising
her
a
house,
but
she
already
has
taken
a
large
amount
from
me
to
purchase
a
house
for
her
family
in
Casablanca,
Morocco,
and
all
these
new
stories
are
crafted
by
her
to
escape
law
after
ED
statement
9
months
ago
given
by
her."
Meanwhile,
in
her
statement
to
the
court,
Nora
stated
that
Sukesh
had
promised
her
"a
big
house
and
a
luxurious
lifestyle" if
she
agreed
to
being
his
girlfriend
and
also
"sought
undue
favour
from
her"
via
Pinky
Irani,
who
is
his
close
aide.
Reacting
to
Nora's
claims,
the
conman
said,
"Nora
claims
that
she
did
not
want
a
car,
or
she
did
not
take
it
for
herself
is
a
very
big
lie,
as
she
was
after
my
life
that
her
car
had
to
be
changed,
as
the
'CLA'
that
she
had
looked
very
cheap."
Nora
Fatehi
Sues
Jacqueline
Fernandez
For
Defamatory
Remarks
In
Rs
200
Crore
Extortion
Case
He
further
added
that
he
had
booked
a
BMW
S
series
for
Nora,
and
all
the
chats
and
screenshots
of
the
same
conversations
are
with
the
ED.
He
even
claimed
that
because
Nora
is
not
Indian,
she
instructed
him
to
register
the
car
in
the
name
of
her
best
friend's
husband,
Booby.
He
also
stated
that
he
and
Nora
never
had
a
professional
transaction,
but
the
actress
did
attend
an
event
hosted
by
his
concern
foundation
for
which
she
was
compensated
through
her
agency.
Earlier,
Sukesh
claimed
he
was
in
a
"serious
relationship"
with
Jacqueline
Fernandez
and
that
Nora
was
jealous
of
Jacqueline.
On
the
other
hand,
both
actresses
have
been
fighting
legal
battles
since
Nora
filed
a
defamation
case
against
Jacqueline,
alleging
that
she
brought
harm
to
her
reputation
and
livelihood.
'Sukesh
Fooled
Me,
Ruined
My
Livelihood',
Actress
Jacqueline
Fernandez
Tells
Court
Meanwhile,
on
Monday,
Delhi's
Patiala
House
Court
adjourned
arguments
in
the
case,
which
will
be
next
heard
in
court
on
February
15.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 14:14 [IST]