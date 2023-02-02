Digital Creator Ritanshu Aneja Considers Travelling The Best Part Of His Profession

Everyone
loves
good
food,
drinks
and
musical
tunes
with
a
cosy
ambience.
Especially
the
younger
generation
loves
to
spend
weekends
and
holidays
at
such
lively
places.
After
all,
such
happening
places
are
a
break
from
work
chaos.
Ritanshu
Aneja,
a
digital
creator
by
passion
and
a
restaurateur
by
profession
is
set
to
bring
something
exciting
for
party
and
nightlife
lovers.
The
creator
has
businesses
in
India
and
the
UAE.
He
is
a
managing
partner
at
Mantis
Dubai,
one
of
the
splendid
clubs
in
the
UAE.
At
a
tender
age,
Aneja
made
up
his
mind
to
not
get
stuck
in
the
mainstream
9
to
5
job
as
he
found
solace
working
as
an
independent
professional.
It
has
been
more
than
six
years
since
he
is
working
in
the
hospitality
industry.
Amidst
the
pandemic,
Ritanshu's
passion
for
social
media
ignited
after
which
he
began
his
journey
in
content
creation.
Most
of
Aneja's
posts
on
his
Instagram
page
are
about
food,
travel
and
parties.
This
year,
the
digital
creator
has
several
international
tours
as
he
plans
to
launch
a
restro-pub
in
India's
happening
party
spot,
Mumbai.
"It
has
been
on
my
mind
for
quite
a
long
time
now.
My
team
and
I
are
working
on
it,
and
we
hope
everything
goes
as
per
the
plan",
Ritanshu
said.
With
the
new
venture,
Ritanshu
wants
to
set
standards
high
in
Mumbai's
nightlife
scenario.
Speaking
about
it,
he
said,
"I
do
not
just
want
to
offer
the
world's
best
cuisines
but
also
bring
the
world
culture
by
collaborating
with
creators,
musical
artists,
dancers
and
performers
from
across
the
globe
which
will
redefine
the
nightlife
across
Mumbai."
For
the
same,
Ritanshu
is
leveraging
social
media
trends
and
digital
marketing
strategies
to
maximise
the
reach
of
his
businesses.
Currently,
the
digital
creator
is
scouting
for
creators
to
collaborate
with
influencers
from
the
food,
travel
and
lifestyle
categories.
More
so,
Ritanshu
says
that
the
best
part
about
his
profession
is
travelling.
"As
I
travel
to
newer
places,
I
get
my
hands
on
different
cuisines.
Good
food
is
something
I
cannot
stay
away
from."
Let's
wait
as
Ritanshu
brings
a
delightful
combination
of
food
and
travel
stories
from
across
the
globe
on
his
Instagram
page
soon.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 17:50 [IST]