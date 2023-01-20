Ent LIVE Updates: Bollywood At Anant Ambani's Engagement Party; Pathaan's Pre-Booking Opens Today
The
weekend
is
here,
and
there
are
a
lot
of
buzzing
updates
from
the
entertainment
industry
coming
to
make
your
Friday
better.
As
our
celebs
are
always
on
a
roll,
there
are
several
noteworthy
scoops
coming
your
way.
From
Bollywood
celebrities
including
Ranveer
Singh-Deepika
Padukone
to
Katrina
Kaif
glamming
up
Ambani's
bash
to
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan's
pre-booking
opening
today,
there
are
many
interesting
gossips
from
the
showbiz
world
ready
to
entertain
you.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates
from
the
entertainment
world.
Jan
20,
2023
9:19
AM
Raanveer
Singh-Deepika
Padukone,
Sara
Ali
Khan,
Gauri
Khan
And
More
B’wood
Celebs
Glam
Up
Ambani’s
Party
Businessman
Mukesh
and
Nita
Ambani’s
youngest
son,
Anant
Ambani,
got
engaged
to
his
longtime
girlfriend
Radhika
Merchant
at
Antilia
on
Thursday,
January
19.
Several
Bollywood
celebrities,
including
Gauri
Khan
and
son
Aryan
Khan,
Ranveer-Deepika,
Katrina
Kaif,
Salman
Khan,
and
Sara
Ali
Khan,
among
others,
attended
the
bash
and
brought
their
most
glamorous
selves
to
the
fore.
Anant
and
Radhika
Merchant
had
a
traditional
engagement
ceremony,
which
is
called
Gol
Dhana
and
Chunari
Vidhi.
The
tradition
is
an
old
Gujarati
ritual
that
literally
means
"engagement."