    Ent LIVE Updates: Bollywood At Anant Ambani's Engagement Party; Pathaan's Pre-Booking Opens Today

    As our celebs are always on a roll, there are several noteworthy scoops coming your way. From Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif glamming up Ambani's bash to Shah Rukh Khan's P
    The weekend is here, and there are a lot of buzzing updates from the entertainment industry coming to make your Friday better. As our celebs are always on a roll, there are several noteworthy scoops coming your way. From Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif glamming up Ambani's bash to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's pre-booking opening today, there are many interesting gossips from the showbiz world ready to entertain you. Stay tuned for more updates from the entertainment world.

    • Jan 20, 2023 9:19 AM
      Raanveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Gauri Khan And More B’wood Celebs Glam Up Ambani’s Party

      Businessman Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Thursday, January 19. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan, Ranveer-Deepika, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Sara Ali Khan, among others, attended the bash and brought their most glamorous selves to the fore. Anant and Radhika Merchant had a traditional engagement ceremony, which is called Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. The tradition is an old Gujarati ritual that literally means "engagement."

