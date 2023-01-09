Entertainment LIVE Updates: Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal Dismiss Pregnancy Rumours, Farah Khan Enters BB16

The
new
week
has
begun
and
we
all
are
set
to
get
back
to
our
usual
routine,
our
celebs
have
been
on
the
role
on
both
their
personal
and
professional
fronts.
Needless
to
say,
social
media
is
abuzz
with
hot
gossips
about
our
favourite
celebrities.
From
Anushka
Ranjan
and
Aditya
Seal
reacting
to
the
pregnancy
reports,
Sidharth
Malhotra
unveiling
the
trailer
of
Mission
Majnu
to
Farah
Khan
entering
Bigg
Boss
16
to
support
Sajid
Khan
during
the
family
week,
and
more.
As
the
showbiz
industry
has
many
interesting
gossips,
check
out
all
the
updates
here.
Jan
9,
2023
9:01
AM
Anushka
Ranjan
Dismisses
Her
Pregnancy
Rumours
As
there
have
been
reports
that
Anushka
Ranjan
and
Aditya
Seal
are
expecting
their
first
child,
the
lady
has
dismissed
the
reports.
Sharing
a
pic
with
Aditya,
Anushka
wrote,
"This
is
the
only
baby
in
my
life
right
now.
We
are
not
pregnant".
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 8:58 [IST]