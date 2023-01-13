Entertainment LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey Releases, Lisa Presley, Elvis Presley's Daughter Has Died At
The weekend is around the corner, and everyone is eagerly awaiting some outings this weekend. Meanwhile, the entertainment industry that never sleeps is budding with some interesting scoops for their followers.
The
weekend
is
around
the
corner,
and
everyone
is
eagerly
awaiting
some
outings
this
weekend.
Meanwhile,
the
entertainment
industry
that
never
sleeps
is
budding
with
some
interesting
scoops
for
their
followers.
From
Arjun
Kapoor
and
Tabu's
Kuttey,
which
releases
today
in
theaters,
to
the
late
Irfan
Khan's
Paan
Singh
Tomar,
writer
Sanjay
Chouhan's
passing,
and
to
Elvis
Presely's
daughter
Lisa
Maries
presley's
death,
more.
As
the
showbiz
industry
has
a
lot
of
exciting
gossip,
check
out
all
the
updates
here.
Jan
13,
2023
8:55
AM
Lisa
Presley,
Only
Daughter
Of
Rock
‘N’
Roll
Legend
Elvis
Presley
Has
Died
Musician-singer
Lisa
Marie
Presley,
the
only
daughter
of
rock
'n'
roll
legend
Elvis
Presley,
died
on
Thursday
after
suffering
cardiac
arrest
at
her
Los
Angeles
home.
She
was
54.
In
a
statement,
her
mother,
Priscilla
Presley,
said,
"It
is
with
a
heavy
heart
that
I
must
share
the
devastating
news
that
my
beautiful
daughter
Lisa
Marie
has
left
us." Lisa
was
born
in
1968
and
was
only
9
when
her
father,
Elvis,
died
in
1977.