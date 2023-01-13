Entertainment LIVE Updates: Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey Releases, Lisa Presley, Elvis Presley's Daughter Has Died At

The weekend is around the corner, and everyone is eagerly awaiting some outings this weekend. Meanwhile, the entertainment industry that never sleeps is budding with some interesting scoops for their followers.

The weekend is around the corner, and everyone is eagerly awaiting some outings this weekend. Meanwhile, the entertainment industry that never sleeps is budding with some interesting scoops for their followers. From Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's Kuttey, which releases today in theaters, to the late Irfan Khan's Paan Singh Tomar, writer Sanjay Chouhan's passing, and to Elvis Presely's daughter Lisa Maries presley's death, more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of exciting gossip, check out all the updates here.