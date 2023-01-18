    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ent LIVE Updates: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Prep Start; Kiara Advani Attends Mission Majnu Screening

    The entertainment industry over the week has been buzzing with a lot of interesting tidbits, from Athiya Shetty's wedding preparations to Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming Mission Majnu screening. Stay tuned for more updates.
    Ent LIVE Updates: Athiya-KL Rahul’s Wedding Prep Begin

    The month started off with RRR reigning over Hollywood, winning some prestigious international awards. The entertainment industry over the week has been buzzing with a lot of interesting tidbits as our celebs are always on a roll. From Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding preparations to Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming Mission Majnu's star-studded screening, there are several more updates coming your way. Stay tuned for interesting updates from the showbiz industry.

    • Jan 18, 2023 9:52 AM
      Kiara Advani Attends Mission Majnu Screening with Sidharth Malhotra; Watch Video

      Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming spy drama screening was held last night in Mumbai. A video shared by a paparazzo account showed Kiara and Sid arriving at the event together and having some delightful conversation on the red carpet. While the star-studded screening saw numerous celebs marking their attendance, including Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi, Mrunla Thakaur, Karan Johar, and others.

    • Jan 18, 2023 9:13 AM
      Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s Wedding Preps Begin In Full Swing

      Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding preparations have begun. On Tuesday, the cricketer’s Mumbai home was seen decked u with beautiful white hanging lights, while it has also been reported that Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse too has being decorated.

    More ATHIYA SHETTY Stories
    Latest Stories
