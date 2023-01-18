Ent LIVE Updates: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Prep Start; Kiara Advani Attends Mission Majnu Screening
The entertainment industry over the week has been buzzing with a lot of interesting tidbits, from Athiya Shetty's wedding preparations to Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming Mission Majnu screening. Stay tuned for more updates.
Jan
18,
2023
9:52
AM
Kiara
Advani
Attends
Mission
Majnu
Screening
with
Sidharth
Malhotra;
Watch
Video
Sidharth
Malhotra’s
upcoming
spy
drama
screening
was
held
last
night
in
Mumbai.
A
video
shared
by
a
paparazzo
account
showed
Kiara
and
Sid
arriving
at
the
event
together
and
having
some
delightful
conversation
on
the
red
carpet.
While
the
star-studded
screening
saw
numerous
celebs
marking
their
attendance,
including
Sajid
Khan,
Nora
Fatehi,
Mrunla
Thakaur,
Karan
Johar,
and
others.
Athiya
Shetty-KL
Rahul’s
Wedding
Preps
Begin
In
Full
Swing
Actress
Athiya
Shetty
and
cricketer
KL
Rahul’s
wedding
preparations
have
begun.
On
Tuesday,
the
cricketer’s
Mumbai
home
was
seen
decked
u
with
beautiful
white
hanging
lights,
while
it
has
also
been
reported
that
Suniel
Shetty’s
Khandala
farmhouse
too
has
being
decorated.