      Ent LIVE Updates: Celebs Ring New Year In Style, Ranbir’s Animal First Look Unveiled, Vikas Gets Eliminated

      It's the first day of 2023 and the world has welcomed the New Year whole-heartedly. The world is taken over by the festive vibe and social media is abuzz with posts giving glimpses of their New Year celebrations. Amid this, the entertainment industry has got us on our toes as our favourite celebs took to social media to send New Year wishes to the fans. From celebs sharing beautiful pics with their loved ones from New Year celebrations, makers unveiling Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Animal to Vikas Manaktala getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.

      • Jan 1, 2023 10:37 AM
        Malaika Arora Celebrates New Year With Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Others

        Taking to social media, Malaika Arora shared a beautiful pic of her New Year celebrations wherein she was seen enjoying with beau Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah and others.

      • Jan 1, 2023 9:51 AM
        Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor's New Year Celebrations Are All About Happy Faces

        Alia Bhatt took to social media and gave a glimpse of her New Year celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and friends and it is all about love, laughter and happy faces.

      • Jan 1, 2023 9:23 AM
        Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Mushy With Shahnawaz Shaikh During New Year Celebrations

        Newlyweds Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Shaikh paint the town red with their mushy romance during New Year celebrations.

      • Jan 1, 2023 9:06 AM
        Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes His Beast Side In Animal

        Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga gave a perfect gift to the fans as he unveiled Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Animal on the occasion of New Year.

      X