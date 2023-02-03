    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Entertainment Live Updates: Filmmaker K Viswanath Passes Away, Archana Blamed For Shiv's Eye Injury In BB 16

    From the entry of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in Rs 350 crore club to Archana Gautam being blamed for Shiv's Eye injury in Bigg Boss 16, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.
    Entertainment Live Updates: K Viswanath Passes Away

    As we welcome the first cold Friday of February, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's spy thriller Pathaan inching forward to touch the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office in India to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam being blamed for Shiv Thakare's eye injury after the torture task, veteran filmmaker K Viswanath passes Away, Nayanthara's shocking revelation about casting couch, and much more.

    • Feb 3, 2023 9:28 AM
      Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Crosses Rs 700 crore Worldwide

      Sidharth Anand's Pathaan has been breaking several box office records ever since its release on January 25. On the second Thursday of its release, the spy thriller is expected to earn between Rs 15 crore to Rs 16 crore. While Pathaan reportedly crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office, its Hindi version is inching towards the Rs 400 crore club in India.

    • Feb 3, 2023 9:05 AM
      Veteran Director K Viswanath Passes Away

      Veteran filmmaker K Viswanath is no more. Popularly known as 'Kala Tapasvi', he passed away at the age of 92 due to ill health. K Viswanath is one of the two directors who sculpted the Telugu face of Kamal Haasan. The director, actor, and producer is survived by his wife, Jayalakshmi, sons Nagendranath and Rabindranath and a daughter, Padmavathi.

