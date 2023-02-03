Entertainment Live Updates: Filmmaker K Viswanath Passes Away, Archana Blamed For Shiv's Eye Injury In BB 16

As
we
welcome
the
first
cold
Friday
of
February,
the
entertainment
industry
is
already
buzzing
with
many
interesting
and
exciting
updates.
From
the
Hindi
version
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone,
and
John
Abraham's
spy
thriller
Pathaan
inching
forward
to
touch
the
Rs
400
crore
mark
at
the
box
office
in
India
to
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Archana
Gautam
being
blamed
for
Shiv
Thakare's
eye
injury
after
the
torture
task,
veteran
filmmaker
K
Viswanath
passes
Away,
Nayanthara's
shocking
revelation
about
casting
couch,
and
much
more.
-
Feb
3,
2023
9:28
AM
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan
Crosses
Rs
700
crore
Worldwide
Sidharth
Anand's
Pathaan
has
been
breaking
several
box
office
records
ever
since
its
release
on
January
25.
On
the
second
Thursday
of
its
release,
the
spy
thriller
is
expected
to
earn
between
Rs
15
crore
to
Rs
16
crore.
While
Pathaan
reportedly
crossed
the
Rs
700
crore
mark
at
the
worldwide
box
office,
its
Hindi
version
is
inching
towards
the
Rs
400
crore
club
in
India.
-
Feb
3,
2023
9:05
AM
Veteran
Director
K
Viswanath
Passes
Away
Veteran
filmmaker
K
Viswanath
is
no
more.
Popularly
known
as
'Kala
Tapasvi',
he
passed
away
at
the
age
of
92
due
to
ill
health.
K
Viswanath
is
one
of
the
two
directors
who
sculpted
the
Telugu
face
of
Kamal
Haasan.
The
director,
actor,
and
producer
is
survived
by
his
wife,
Jayalakshmi,
sons
Nagendranath
and
Rabindranath
and
a
daughter,
Padmavathi.