Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth & Kiara's Pre-Wedding Festivities, Archana Bashed by KJo In Bigg Boss 16

As
we
welcome
the
first
cold
weekend
of
February,
the
entertainment
industry
is
already
buzzing
with
many
interesting
and
exciting
updates.
From
the
beginning
of
pre-wedding
festivities
of
Bollywood
couple
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
to
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Archana
Gautam
being
bashed
by
Karan
Johar
for
Shiv
Thakare's
eye
injury
after
the
torture
task,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
John
Abraham's
Pathaan
replacing
Aamir
Khan's
Dangal
as
the
highest
grossing
Bollywood
film
ever,
and
rumours
of
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Sara
Ali
Khan's
reunion
with
Aashiqui
3,
and
much
more.
-
Feb
4,
2023
10:59
AM
CINFIRMED!
TV
Actress
Dalljiet
Kaur
Is
Getting
Married
in
March
After
parting
ways
with
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Shalin
Bhanot
in
2015,
TV
actress
Dalljiet
Kaur
has
confirmed
that
she's
getting
married
to
UK-based
Nikhil
Patel
in
March
this
year.
After
dating
each
other
for
a
year,
the
couple
got
engaged
on
January
3.
After
getting
hitched,
the
actress
will
move
abroad
with
son
Jaydon.
-
Feb
4,
2023
10:16
AM
Bigg
Boss
16:
Karan
Johar
Bashes
Archana
Gautam
For
'Torturing'
Shiv
Thakare
Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
As
Karan
Johar
replaces
Salman
Khan
as
host
this
week,
he'll
be
seen
slamming
Archana
Gautam
for
crossing
the
line
during
the
torture
task.
-
Feb
4,
2023
9:23
AM
Pathaan
Box
Office
Day
10
Update:
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Film
Replaces
Aamir
Khan's
Dangal
On
the
10th
day
of
its
release,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
John
Abraham's
Pathaan
has
reportedly
beaten
Aamir
Khan's
Dangal
as
the
highest-grossing
Bollywood
film
ever.
After
its
second
Friday
collection,
the
grand
total
of
the
spy
thriller
stands
at
around
Rs
378-380
crore
(early
estimate)
nett
while
the
lifetime
collection
of
Dangal
is
Rs
374.53
crore.
-
Feb
4,
2023
9:05
AM
Sidharth
Malhotra
&
Kiara
Advani's
Pre-Wedding
Festivities
Likely
To
Begin
Today
B-Town
lovebirds
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
are
reportedly
getting
married
on
February
6
at
Jaisalmer's
Suryagarh
Palace
in
Rajasthan
in
the
presence
of
their
families
and
close
friends.
According
to
the
ongoing
buzz,
the
couple
will
enjoy
their
pre-wedding
ceremonies
including
sangeet,
mehendi,
and
haldi
before
tying
the
knot.
While
an
official
confirmation
is
still
awaited,
their
pre-wedding
ceremonies
are
likely
to
begin
today
(February
4).