    Entertainment Live Updates: Sidharth & Kiara's Pre-Wedding Festivities, Archana Bashed by KJo In Bigg Boss 16

    From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding updates to Karan Johar bashing Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.
    Entertainment Live Updates: SRKs Pathaan Replace Dangal

    As we welcome the first cold weekend of February, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From the beginning of pre-wedding festivities of Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam being bashed by Karan Johar for Shiv Thakare's eye injury after the torture task, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan replacing Aamir Khan's Dangal as the highest grossing Bollywood film ever, and rumours of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's reunion with Aashiqui 3, and much more.

    • Feb 4, 2023 10:59 AM
      CINFIRMED! TV Actress Dalljiet Kaur Is Getting Married in March

      After parting ways with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot in 2015, TV actress Dalljiet Kaur has confirmed that she's getting married to UK-based Nikhil Patel in March this year. After dating each other for a year, the couple got engaged on January 3. After getting hitched, the actress will move abroad with son Jaydon.

    • Feb 4, 2023 10:16 AM
      Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Bashes Archana Gautam For 'Torturing' Shiv Thakare

      Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: As Karan Johar replaces Salman Khan as host this week, he'll be seen slamming Archana Gautam for crossing the line during the torture task.

    • Feb 4, 2023 9:23 AM
      Pathaan Box Office Day 10 Update: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Replaces Aamir Khan's Dangal

      On the 10th day of its release, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan has reportedly beaten Aamir Khan's Dangal as the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever. After its second Friday collection, the grand total of the spy thriller stands at around Rs 378-380 crore (early estimate) nett while the lifetime collection of Dangal is Rs 374.53 crore.

    • Feb 4, 2023 9:05 AM
      Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Pre-Wedding Festivities Likely To Begin Today

      B-Town lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly getting married on February 6 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan in the presence of their families and close friends. According to the ongoing buzz, the couple will enjoy their pre-wedding ceremonies including sangeet, mehendi, and haldi before tying the knot. While an official confirmation is still awaited, their pre-wedding ceremonies are likely to begin today (February 4).

    X