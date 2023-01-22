Entertainment LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya’s Wedding Venue Lit Up Ahead Of Festivities, BB16 Elimination Twis

It’s another Sunday and the entertainment industry is keeping us on our toes with some exciting news. From KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding updates to the twist in Bigg Boss 16 elimination & more

The entertainment industry never fails to keep us intrigued as our celebs are always on the go. And while it's a lazy Sunday today, several exciting gossips are doing the rounds from the showbiz world. From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding venue getting decked up in Khandala ahead of the festivities, Jawan director Atlee singing praises for Shah Rukh Khan to a major twist coming up in Bigg Boss 16 elimination and more. Check out all the big news here.