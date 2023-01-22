    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Entertainment LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-Athiya’s Wedding Venue Lit Up Ahead Of Festivities, BB16 Elimination Twis

    It’s another Sunday and the entertainment industry is keeping us on our toes with some exciting news. From KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding updates to the twist in Bigg Boss 16 elimination & more
    Entertainment LIVE Updates: BB16 Elimination Twist

    The entertainment industry never fails to keep us intrigued as our celebs are always on the go. And while it's a lazy Sunday today, several exciting gossips are doing the rounds from the showbiz world. From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding venue getting decked up in Khandala ahead of the festivities, Jawan director Atlee singing praises for Shah Rukh Khan to a major twist coming up in Bigg Boss 16 elimination and more. Check out all the big news here.

    • Jan 22, 2023 10:19 AM
      Mahesh Babu Pens A Sweet Birthday Note For Wife Namrata Shirodkar

      As Namrata Shirodkar turned a year older today, Mahesh Babu penned a sweet note for her and wrote, "Thank you for putting things in perspective".

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

    • Jan 22, 2023 9:49 AM
      Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Introduces A Twist In Elimination

      As speculations are rife about who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 this week, Salman Khan introduced a twist in the elimination and revealed that the decision will be taken by the housemates.

    • Jan 22, 2023 9:17 AM
      Suniel Shetty's Khandala Residence Lits Up For KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's Wedding

      As KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are set to tie the knot soon, Suniel Shetty's Khandala residence lit up ahead of the wedding festivities.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

    Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 9:07 [IST]
