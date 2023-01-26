Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Breaks BO Records; MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon Receive Padma Shri
With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan creating waves at the box-office and composer MM Keeravani and actress Raveena Tandon receiving Padma awards, stay tuned for more interesting news updates.
News
|
- Aisi Filmein...: Kangana Ranaut's SHOCKING Reaction On Record Breaking Pathaan Box Office Collection
- Pathaan Will Break All Records: Randeep Rai, Aniruddh Dave & Others Predict SRK's Film's Box Office Collection
- Pathaan Box-Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: SRK's Actioner Makes Bumper Start, To Mint Over 40 Cr