    Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Breaks BO Records; MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon Receive Padma Shri

    With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan creating waves at the box-office and composer MM Keeravani and actress Raveena Tandon receiving Padma awards, stay tuned for more interesting news updates.
    Pathaan Breaks BO Records

    As the country celebrates its 74th Republic Day, several interesting updates are already pouring in from the entertainment industry. As our celebs are always on the go, there are endless gossips to look forward to. With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan creating waves at the box-office, composer MM Keeravani and actress Raveena Tandon receiving Padma awards, Kangana Ranaut's return to Twitter, and more, there are many more exciting news stories coming from the showbiz world. Stay tuned for more updates.

      SRK’s Pathaan To Likely Cross 50 Cr On Second Day Of Its Release

      Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan, which was released yesterday, January 25, has taken the box office by storm. Meanwhile, as per the box office, Worldwide is likely to make a whopping collection of Rs 175 crore on the second day of its release. "#Pathaan #Pathan #PathaanDay1 Wed 53-57 cr nett Thu 56-60 cr nett Total 109-117 cr nett Eyes RECORD worldwide 160-175 cr nett in 2 days!"

