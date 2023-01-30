Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Breaks North America's BO History; Lollapalooza Takes Over B'Town Stars

The film and television industry is always buzzing with interesting gossip as our celebs are always on the roll. As January comes to an end and the Monday blues take over all of us, several noteworthy news stories are coming in from tinseltown. From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continuing to smash box-office records, to Lollapalooza concert fever taking over India and Bollywood, to veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan turning 66 today, there are more exciting news stories to look forward to. Stay tuned to check out all the big news here.

Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad, Huma Qureshi, And Other Bollywood Celebs Attend Lollapalooza Concert Lollapalooza 2023 made its grand debut in India and is currently underway in Mumbai. Artists like AP Dhillon, Japanese Breakfast, Imagine Dragons, Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex, and others performed on the stage. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad, Rajkumar Rao, Kajol, and Huma Qureshi, attended the concert.

SRK’s Pathaan Smashes BO Records In North America Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which opened in 694 sites across North America on January 25, has created history by becoming the highest opening day grosser for a Hindi language film. As per estimates, the film earned around USD .86 million, marking the best per-theatre average for any current release, according to Variety.