Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan Breaks North America's BO History; Lollapalooza Takes Over B'Town Stars

The
film
and
television
industry
is
always
buzzing
with
interesting
gossip
as
our
celebs
are
always
on
the
roll.
As
January
comes
to
an
end
and
the
Monday
blues
take
over
all
of
us,
several
noteworthy
news
stories
are
coming
in
from
tinseltown.
From
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan
continuing
to
smash
box-office
records,
to
Lollapalooza
concert
fever
taking
over
India
and
Bollywood,
to
veteran
filmmaker
Priyadarshan
turning
66
today,
there
are
more
exciting
news
stories
to
look
forward
to.
Stay
tuned
to
check
out
all
the
big
news
here.
-
Jan
30,
2023
10:04
AM
Hrithik
Roshan,
GF
Saba
Azad,
Huma
Qureshi,
And
Other
Bollywood
Celebs
Attend
Lollapalooza
Concert
Lollapalooza
2023
made
its
grand
debut
in
India
and
is
currently
underway
in
Mumbai.
Artists
like
AP
Dhillon,
Japanese
Breakfast,
Imagine
Dragons,
Diplo,
Cigarettes
After
Sex,
and
others
performed
on
the
stage.
Several
Bollywood
celebrities,
including
Hrithik
Roshan,
GF
Saba
Azad,
Rajkumar
Rao,
Kajol,
and
Huma
Qureshi,
attended
the
concert.
-
Jan
30,
2023
9:24
AM
SRK’s
Pathaan
Smashes
BO
Records
In
North
America
Shah
Rukh
Khan’s
Pathaan,
which
opened
in
694
sites
across
North
America
on
January
25,
has
created
history
by
becoming
the
highest
opening
day
grosser
for
a
Hindi
language
film.
As
per
estimates,
the
film
earned
around
USD
.86
million,
marking
the
best
per-theatre
average
for
any
current
release,
according
to
Variety.