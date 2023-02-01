    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathan Become Fastest Hindi Film To Enter 300 Cr Club; Kiara-Sidharth Wedding

    From Pathaan nearing the 400-crore mark to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding bells, check out exciting updates from tinseltown right here.
    Ent LIVE Updates: Pathan Fastest Film To Enter 300 Cr Club

    The entertainment industry is always buzzing with interesting gossip, as our celebrities are always on their toes. As we begin a new month, there are several new stories to keep you interested, ranging from movie announcements to celebrity romances to box office numbers. From Pathaan nearing the 400-crore mark and rewriting box-office history to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding bells, and more. There are more exciting updates from tinseltown right here. Catch them here!

    Feb 1, 2023 9:17 AM
      Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Expected To Breach 400 Crore Mark Soon

      SRK’s Pathaan became the fastest Hindi film to enter the 300 crore club in 7 days. The film made 20–22 crore on day 7, bringing the total to 324–326 crore. Pathaan, on the other hand, has collected 1 in gross worldwide in only 6 days. Therefore, it is expected to breach the Rs 400 crore mark anytime soon.

