    Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Challenges KGF 2 In Advance Booking; Sushant's Birth Anniversary

    From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan challenging KGF: Chapter 2 in advance booking to fans remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.
    Entertainment Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Advance Bookings Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary

    As we welcome a new cold morning of December, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukon, and John Abraham's much-hyped spy thriller Pathaan challenging South superstar Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 in advance bookings to fans remembering late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, Salman Khan bashing Tina Datta again in Weekend Ka Vaar, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan's special appearance on Bigg Boss 16, and much more.

    • Jan 21, 2023 9:38 AM
      Bigg Boss 16: Salman Bashes Tina Datta Again, Actress Says She Wants To 'Go Home'

      Bigg Boss 16 Update: In the latest promo, host Salman Khan bashes Tina Datta again for revealing several things about Shalin that she kept under wraps for 15 weeks when he was her friend. Tina Datta breaks down and states that she's done with everything. At last, she says she wants to go hom.

    • Jan 21, 2023 9:06 AM
      SRK's Pathaan Set For Record-Breaking Advance Booking

      Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making his big-screen comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. As the spy thriller is slated to release on January 25, the advance booking has already started and the film is going to challenge many biggies in pre-sales. At the three national chains PVR, Inox & Cinepolis, the film hopes to wrap up its second day on the advance front with ticket sales of around 2.00 lakh. Pathaan is set to compete with some of the all-time highest bookings, like KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, and War, given the speed of advance booking.

    • Jan 21, 2023 8:54 AM
      Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput On His Birth Anniversary

      Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. The actor who rose to fame after hits like Kai Po Che, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhicchore among others, left for his heavenly adobe on June 14, 2020, leaving the whole nation shocked. On the occasion of his birth anniversary today (January 21), his family members, friends, and fans are remembering him. They are trending 'Happy Birthday SSR' on Twitter.

