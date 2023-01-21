Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Challenges KGF 2 In Advance Booking; Sushant's Birth Anniversary
From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan challenging KGF: Chapter 2 in advance booking to fans remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.
As
we
welcome
a
new
cold
morning
of
December,
the
entertainment
industry
is
already
buzzing
with
many
interesting
and
exciting
updates.
From
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukon,
and
John
Abraham's
much-hyped
spy
thriller
Pathaan
challenging
South
superstar
Yash
starrer
KGF:
Chapter
2
in
advance
bookings
to
fans
remembering
late
Bollywood
star
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
on
his
birth
anniversary,
Salman
Khan
bashing
Tina
Datta
again
in
Weekend
Ka
Vaar,
Abdu
Rozik
and
Sajid
Khan's
special
appearance
on
Bigg
Boss
16,
and
much
more.
Jan
21,
2023
9:38
AM
Bigg
Boss
16:
Salman
Bashes
Tina
Datta
Again,
Actress
Says
She
Wants
To
'Go
Home'
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
In
the
latest
promo,
host
Salman
Khan
bashes
Tina
Datta
again
for
revealing
several
things
about
Shalin
that
she
kept
under
wraps
for
15
weeks
when
he
was
her
friend.
Tina
Datta
breaks
down
and
states
that
she's
done
with
everything.
At
last,
she
says
she
wants
to
go
hom.
SRK's
Pathaan
Set
For
Record-Breaking
Advance
Booking
Bollywood
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan
is
making
his
big-screen
comeback
with
Siddharth
Anand's
Pathaan,
co-starring
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham.
As
the
spy
thriller
is
slated
to
release
on
January
25,
the
advance
booking
has
already
started
and
the
film
is
going
to
challenge
many
biggies
in
pre-sales.
At
the
three
national
chains
PVR,
Inox
&
Cinepolis,
the
film
hopes
to
wrap
up
its
second
day
on
the
advance
front
with
ticket
sales
of
around
2.00
lakh.
Pathaan
is
set
to
compete
with
some
of
the
all-time
highest
bookings,
like
KGF:
Chapter
2,
Baahubali
2,
and
War,
given
the
speed
of
advance
booking.
Jan
21,
2023
8:54
AM
Fans
Remember
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
On
His
Birth
Anniversary
Bollywood
star
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
is
no
more
with
us.
The
actor
who
rose
to
fame
after
hits
like
Kai
Po
Che,
M.S.
Dhoni:
The
Untold
Story,
and
Chhicchore
among
others,
left
for
his
heavenly
adobe
on
June
14,
2020,
leaving
the
whole
nation
shocked.
On
the
occasion
of
his
birth
anniversary
today
(January
21),
his
family
members,
friends,
and
fans
are
remembering
him.
They
are
trending
'Happy
Birthday
SSR'
on
Twitter.