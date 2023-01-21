Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Challenges KGF 2 In Advance Booking; Sushant's Birth Anniversary

SRK's Pathaan Set For Record-Breaking Advance Booking

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making his big-screen comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. As the spy thriller is slated to release on January 25, the advance booking has already started and the film is going to challenge many biggies in pre-sales. At the three national chains PVR, Inox & Cinepolis, the film hopes to wrap up its second day on the advance front with ticket sales of around 2.00 lakh. Pathaan is set to compete with some of the all-time highest bookings, like KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2, and War, given the speed of advance booking.