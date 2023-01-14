    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Entertainment News Updates: Pathaan Trailer Screening At Burj Khalifa; Abdu Rozik To Leave Bigg Boss 16

    From the screening of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan trailer at Burj Khalifa to Abdu Rozik leaving Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.
    By
    |
    Entertainment News Updates: Pathaan Trailer On Burj Khalifa

    As we welcome a new cold Saturday in January, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting updates. From From the screening of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Pathaan trailer at Burj Khalifa to Abdu Rozik leaving Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK claiming that Bollywood people aren't allowing him to do anything just like Sushant Singh Rajput, Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey taking a low opening at the box office, and much more.

    Comments
    More BIGG BOSS 16 Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X