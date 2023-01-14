Entertainment News Updates: Pathaan Trailer Screening At Burj Khalifa; Abdu Rozik To Leave Bigg Boss 16

As
we
welcome
a
new
cold
Saturday
in
January,
the
entertainment
industry
is
already
buzzing
with
many
exciting
updates.
From
the
screening
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone,
John
Abraham's
Pathaan
trailer
at
Burj
Khalifa
to
Abdu
Rozik
leaving
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16,
self-proclaimed
critic
Kamaal
R
Khan
aka
KRK
claiming
that
Bollywood
people
aren't
allowing
him
to
do
anything
just
like
Sushant
Singh
Rajput,
Arjun
Kapoor's
Kuttey
taking
a
low
opening
at
the
box
office,
and
much
more.
-
Jan
14,
2023
8:57
AM
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sreejita
De
Gets
Eliminated
Again
Bigg
Boss
16
Eviction:
After
re-entering
the
BB
house
as
a
wild
card
contestant,
TV
actress
Sreejita
De
was
eliminated
from
Salman
Khan's
show
in
last
night's
(January
13)
episode
due
to
less
votes.
She
was
nominated
alongside
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
and
MC
Stan.