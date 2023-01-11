Entertainment LIVE Updates: RRR Wins Golden Globes For Naatu Naatu; Shalin-Tina’s Mothers Enters BB House
The nation is going to wake up today with a beam of pride and joy as the recent update from the tinselvile. After all, RRR has won the prestigious Golden Globes 2023. On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta’s mothers
The
entertainment
industry
often
keeps
us
on
our
toes
as
our
celebs
are
always
on
a
roll.
However,
this
morning
is
a
little
different
as
the
nation
is
waking
up
to
a
feeling
of
joy
and
pride.
This
happened
after
RRR
won
the
prestigious
Golden
Globes
Award
2023
for
Naatu
Naatu.
On
the
other
hand,
Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
to
witness
some
dhamaka
tonight
as
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta's
mothers
will
be
entering
the
house.
As
the
showbiz
industry
has
many
exciting
gossips,
check
out
all
the
updates
here.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 9:10 [IST]