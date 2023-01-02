Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sana Saeed Gets Engaged, Shiv Thakare To Target Sumbul During Nomination

The year 2023 has begun and it's the first Monday of the year. Needless to say, the world is taken over by the festive vibe and is busy embracing the new year. Amid this, the entertainment industry is buzzing with hot scoops about our favourite celebs and their grand new year celebrations. From Sana Saeed getting engaged to Shiv Thakare targetting Sumbul Touqueer during nomination in Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Twin In Black Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were clicked at the airport this morning and the power couple were seen twinning in black. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Nominates Sumbul Touqeer For Elimination In a surprising twist in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare was seen targeting Sumbul Touqeer during the first nomination round of the year.

Sana Saeed Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend Csaba Wagner Sana Saeed, popularly known as Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, took social media by a storm as she announced her engagement. She was proposed by her boyfriend Csaba Wagner during the New Year bash in Los Angeles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)