    Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Set To Cross Rs 350 Mark, Karma Time For Mandali In Bigg Boss 16

    From the entry of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Hindi) in Rs 350 crore club to Archana Gautam attacking Shiv Thakare and his mandali in Bigg Boss 16, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.
    Entertainment Live Updates: SRKs Pathaan In 350 Crore Club

    As we welcome the first cold Thursday of February the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's much-hyped film Pathaan all set to cross Rs 350 crore mark at the box office in India to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam attacking Shiv Thakare and his mandili on the second day of the torture task, veteran Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Mumtaaz reuniting after a long time for a reality show, Ayushmann Khurrana packs up the shoot of Dream Girl 2, and much more.

      Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Hindi) Set To Cross Rs 350 Crore Mark

      The Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan continued its strong hold on the second Wednesday as well. The spy thriller collected around Rs 17-17.50 crore nett on February 1 in Hindi, taking its total collection to around Rs 348 crore. The film's Hindi version is all set to cross the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office.

