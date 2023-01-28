Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Fantastic Run, Farah Calls Priyanka ‘Vamp’ In Bigg Boss 16
From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan continuing its phenomenal box office run to Bigg Boss 16 host Farah Khan calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a ‘vamp’, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.
News
|
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 8:37 [IST]
- Her Steps On Every...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Anil, Farah Compare Sumbul Touqeer To Deepika Padukone
- Bigg Boss 16: Simi Garewal Wants To Steal THIS Thing from Priyanka Choudhary, Says 'She Is Looking...'.
- Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Unhappy With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'Dhoyegi Sare Bartan' Remark For Priyanka