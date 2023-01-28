    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Fantastic Run, Farah Calls Priyanka ‘Vamp’ In Bigg Boss 16

    From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan continuing its phenomenal box office run to Bigg Boss 16 host Farah Khan calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a ‘vamp’, check out buzzing updates from showbiz here.
    By
    |
    Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Fantastic Run Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Vamp

    As we welcome a new weekend in January, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's much-hyped film Pathaan breaking several box office records ever since its release to Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar host Farah Khan calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a vamp, the wedding party of newlyweds Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra, Kangana Ranaut saying says Pathaan is SRK's first hit in 10 years and much more.

    Comments
    Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2023
    More BIGG BOSS 16 Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X