Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Fantastic Run, Farah Calls Priyanka ‘Vamp’ In Bigg Boss 16

As we welcome a new weekend in January, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting and exciting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's much-hyped film Pathaan breaking several box office records ever since its release to Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar host Farah Khan calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a vamp, the wedding party of newlyweds Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra, Kangana Ranaut saying says Pathaan is SRK's first hit in 10 years and much more.