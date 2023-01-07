Entertainment Live Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Gets U/A Certificate; Shiv Thakare’s Aai Targets Priyanka

As we welcome a new cold morning of December, the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many interesting updates. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan getting U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's mother calling Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a threat to him, 'Captain America' Chris Evans allegedly confirming his relationship with Alba Baptists on his social media account, Yami Gautam recalls bring criticised for 'small role' in Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, and much more.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Gets U/A certificate The Central Board of Film Certification has awarded the U/A certificate to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's much-hyped film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. According to reports, the CBFC had recommended 10 cuts, and the Pathaan team was requested to make the necessary changes and submit the revised version before its January 25 release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)