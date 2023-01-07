Entertainment Live Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Gets U/A Certificate; Shiv Thakare’s Aai Targets Priyanka

As
we
welcome
a
new
cold
morning
of
December,
the
entertainment
industry
is
already
buzzing
with
many
interesting
updates.
From
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone's
Pathaan
getting
U/A
certificate
from
the
Central
Board
of
Film
Certification
to
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
calling
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
a
threat
to
him,
'Captain
America' Chris
Evans
allegedly
confirming
his
relationship
with
Alba
Baptists
on
his
social
media
account,
Yami
Gautam
recalls
bring
criticised
for
'small
role'
in
Hrithik
Roshan's
Kaabil,
and
much
more.
Jan
7,
2023
8:58
AM
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan
Gets
U/A
certificate
The
Central
Board
of
Film
Certification
has
awarded
the
U/A
certificate
to
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone's
much-hyped
film
Pathaan,
directed
by
Siddharth
Anand.
According
to
reports,
the
CBFC
had
recommended
10
cuts,
and
the
Pathaan
team
was requested
to
make
the
necessary
changes
and
submit
the
revised
version
before
its
January
25
release.