Entertainment LIVE Updates: Shehzada Trailer To Be Attached With Pathaan, Salman Khan To School Tina Datta

The entertainment industry often keeps us on our toes. After all, our celebs are on the roll on both personal and professional fronts and the fans are often curious to know everything about them. Needless to say, the tinselvile is always buzzing with some exciting updates. From Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada trailer getting attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Salman Khan schooling Tina Datta over her fake relationship with Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.

The Archies Actor Vedang Raina Shares A Glimpse Of His Thailand Vacation with Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda Vedang Raina, who is making the headlines for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, took social media by a storm as he shared a glimpse of his Thailand vacation with Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedang Raina (@vedangraina)

Salman To Shcool Tina Datta Over Her 'Fake' Relationship The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will witness Salman Khan slamming Tina Datta over her 'fake' relationship with Shalin Bhanot and she changes it at her convenience.

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Trailer To Be Attached To Pathaan As Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is set to release on January 25, it is reported that Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada trailer will be attached to the Siddharth Anand's directorial