Entertainment LIVE Updates: Shehzada Trailer To Be Attached With Pathaan, Salman Khan To School Tina Datta

The
entertainment
industry
often
keeps
us
on
our
toes.
After
all,
our
celebs
are
on
the
roll
on
both
personal
and
professional
fronts
and
the
fans
are
often
curious
to
know
everything
about
them.
Needless
to
say,
the
tinselvile
is
always
buzzing
with
some
exciting
updates.
From
Kartik
Aaryan's
Shehzada
trailer
getting
attached
to
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan
to
Salman
Khan
schooling
Tina
Datta
over
her
fake
relationship
with
Shalin
Bhanot
on
Bigg
Boss
16
and
more.
As
the
showbiz
industry
has
a
lot
of
interesting
gossips,
check
out
all
the
updates
here.
Jan
6,
2023
10:33
AM
The
Archies
Actor
Vedang
Raina
Shares
A
Glimpse
Of
His
Thailand
Vacation
with
Ananya
Panday
and
Navya
Nanda
Vedang
Raina,
who
is
making
the
headlines
for
Zoya
Akhtar's
The
Archies,
took
social
media
by
a
storm
as
he
shared
a
glimpse
of
his
Thailand
vacation
with
Ananya
Panday
and
Navya
Naveli
Nanda