      Ent LIVE Updates: Sidharth-Kiara To Grove On Shershaah Song At Sangeet; Bigg Boss To School MC Stan-Archana

      Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sidharth-Kiara Sangeet Update

      The entertainment industry is always buzzing with some exciting updates about our favourite celebs and the fans are often curious to know everything about them which get us on our toes. From an exciting update about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's sangeet ceremony, Jeremy Renner sharing his first pic post the snow ploughing accident to Bigg Boss schooling Archana Gautam and MC Stan post their ugly fight and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of interesting gossips, check out all the updates here.

      • Jan 4, 2023 9:13 AM
        Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani To Shake A Leg On Raataan Lambiyaan At Their Sangeet

        As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding continues to make headlines, a recent media report stated that the couple will be seen grooving to the tunes of their song Raataan Lambiyaan from Shershaah at their sangeet ceremony.

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 9:08 [IST]
