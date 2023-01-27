Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK's Pathaan On Record-Breaking Spree; Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Hospitalized

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Entertainment LIVE Updates: Pathaan On Record-Breaking Spree

    As the weekend is knocking at the door, several interesting updates are already pouring in from the entertainment industry. As our celebs are always on the go, there are endless gossips to look forward to this weekend. With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan breaking all box-office records, veteran actor Annu Kapoor being rushed to the hospital with chest pain, Shehnaaz Gill celebrating her 29th birthday, and more. There are several more exciting news stories coming from the showbiz world. Stay tuned for more updates.

    • Jan 27, 2023 11:19 AM
      Legendary Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86; Jr NTR Mourns the Star's Demise

      Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna passed away on Friday at her residence at the age of 86. She is known for her most memorable roles in films including Missamma, Gundamma Katha, Donga Ramudu, Appu Chesi Pappu Kudu, and Mooga Mansulu. RRR actor Jr NTR took to Twitter to express his grief over the demise of the legendary actress and wrote in Telugu, "She continued as Maharani in the Telugu film industry for almost 30 years. She left an indelible mark on our minds with many memorable films like Gundamma Katha, Missamma and many more diverse characters. May your soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Jamuna’s family." (sic)

    • Jan 27, 2023 10:40 AM
      Bigg Boss 13 Fame Actress Shehnaz Gill Rings In Birthday With Friends & Midnight Cakes Cutting; See POST

      Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill turned 29 on Friday, January 27. Surrounded by her close friends, Gill rang in her birthday with lots of happiness and cake-cutting sessions. Giving a sneak peek into the midnight celebrations On Instagram, Shehnaaz is seen cutting a couple of cakes with her team, family, and friends at a hotel suite. Take a look here.

    • Jan 27, 2023 10:02 AM
      Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Admitted To Hospital For Chest Pain, Condition Stable

      Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday, following complaints of chest pain. According to hospital staff, the actor is in "stable and recovering" condition.

    • Jan 27, 2023 9:25 AM
      Pathaan Creating Waves At The Box-Office, Makes It To 100 Crore Club In 2nd Day

      In just two days after its release, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film has joined the 100 crore club. According to estimates, Pathaan has earned around Rs 69–71 crore in the domestic market, while it could take the numbers to around Rs 127 crore worldwide. As per a report, "There is no film which has even got close to 70 crore nett with the 50 crore nett mark being breached a couple of times on the first day."

