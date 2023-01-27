Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK's Pathaan On Record-Breaking Spree; Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Hospitalized

Legendary Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86; Jr NTR Mourns the Star's Demise

Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna passed away on Friday at her residence at the age of 86. She is known for her most memorable roles in films including Missamma, Gundamma Katha, Donga Ramudu, Appu Chesi Pappu Kudu, and Mooga Mansulu. RRR actor Jr NTR took to Twitter to express his grief over the demise of the legendary actress and wrote in Telugu, "She continued as Maharani in the Telugu film industry for almost 30 years. She left an indelible mark on our minds with many memorable films like Gundamma Katha, Missamma and many more diverse characters. May your soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Jamuna’s family." (sic)