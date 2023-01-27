Entertainment LIVE Updates: SRK's Pathaan On Record-Breaking Spree; Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Hospitalized
There are endless gossips to look forward to this weekend. With SRK's comeback movie Pathaan breaking all box-office records and veteran actor Annu Kapoor being rushed to the hospital, stay tuned for more exciting update
As
the
weekend
is
knocking
at
the
door,
several
interesting
updates
are
already
pouring
in
from
the
entertainment
industry.
As
our
celebs
are
always
on
the
go,
there
are
endless
gossips
to
look
forward
to
this
weekend.
With
SRK's
comeback
movie
Pathaan
breaking
all
box-office
records,
veteran
actor
Annu
Kapoor
being
rushed
to
the
hospital
with
chest
pain,
Shehnaaz
Gill
celebrating
her
29th
birthday,
and
more.
There
are
several
more
exciting
news
stories
coming
from
the
showbiz
world.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates.
Jan
27,
2023
11:19
AM
Legendary
Telugu
Actress
Jamuna
Passes
Away
At
86;
Jr
NTR
Mourns
the
Star's
Demise
Veteran
Telugu
actress
Jamuna
passed
away
on
Friday
at
her
residence
at
the
age
of
86.
She
is
known
for
her
most
memorable
roles
in
films
including
Missamma,
Gundamma
Katha,
Donga
Ramudu,
Appu
Chesi
Pappu
Kudu,
and
Mooga
Mansulu.
RRR
actor
Jr
NTR
took
to
Twitter
to
express
his
grief
over
the
demise
of
the
legendary
actress
and
wrote
in
Telugu,
"She
continued
as
Maharani
in
the
Telugu
film
industry
for
almost
30
years.
She
left
an
indelible
mark
on
our
minds
with
many
memorable
films
like
Gundamma
Katha,
Missamma
and
many
more
diverse
characters.
May
your
soul
rest
in
peace.
My
deepest
condolences
to
Jamuna’s
family."
(sic)
దాదాపు
గా
30
సంవత్సరాలు
తెలుగు
సినిమా
ఇండస్ట్రీ
లో
మహారాణి
లా
కొనసాగారు.
గుండమ్మ
కథ,
మిస్సమ్మ
లాంటి
ఎన్నో
మరుపురాని
చిత్రాలు,
మరెన్నో
వైవిధ్యమైన
పాత్రలతో
మా
మనసుల్లో
చెరపలేని
ముద్ర
వేసారు.
Bigg
Boss
13
Fame
Actress
Shehnaz
Gill
Rings
In
Birthday
With
Friends
&
Midnight
Cakes
Cutting;
See
POST
Bigg
Boss
13
fame
Shehnaaz
Gill
turned
29
on
Friday,
January
27.
Surrounded
by
her
close
friends,
Gill
rang
in
her
birthday
with
lots
of
happiness
and
cake-cutting
sessions.
Giving
a
sneak
peek
into
the
midnight
celebrations
On
Instagram,
Shehnaaz
is
seen
cutting
a
couple
of
cakes
with
her
team,
family,
and
friends
at
a
hotel
suite.
Take
a
look
here.
Veteran
Actor
Annu
Kapoor
Admitted
To
Hospital
For
Chest
Pain,
Condition
Stable
Veteran
actor
Annu
Kapoor
was
admitted
to
Delhi’s
Sir
Ganga
Ram
Hospital
in
the
wee
hours
of
Thursday,
following
complaints
of
chest
pain.
According
to
hospital
staff,
the
actor
is
in
"stable
and
recovering" condition.
Jan
27,
2023
9:25
AM
Pathaan
Creating
Waves
At
The
Box-Office,
Makes
It
To
100
Crore
Club
In
2nd
Day
In
just
two
days
after
its
release,
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
film
has
joined
the
100
crore
club.
According
to
estimates,
Pathaan
has
earned
around
Rs
69–71
crore
in
the
domestic
market,
while
it
could
take
the
numbers
to
around
Rs
127
crore
worldwide.
As
per
a
report,
"There
is
no
film
which
has
even
got
close
to
70
crore
nett
with
the
50
crore
nett
mark
being
breached
a
couple
of
times
on
the
first
day."