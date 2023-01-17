    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ent LIVE Updates: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Be Released With Pathaan, Shiv Reviews Priyanka's Game

    The entertainment industry is buzzing with interesting news and it is keeping us on our toes. From updates about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer to Shiv Thakare reviewing Priyanka's game on BB16 & more
    Entertainment LIVE Updates: Shiv Reviews Priyanka's Game

    After the week began on a high note with RRR winning the Critics Choice Awards, the entertainment industry is keeping us on our toes as our celebs are always on a roll. From the buzz about Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer to be attached with Pathaan to Shiv Thakare and other housemates reviewing Priyanka Choudhary's game on Bigg Boss 16 and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of exciting gossips, check out all the updates here.

    Jan 17, 2023 9:32 AM
      Bigg Boss 16: Housemates Reviews Priyanka Choudhary's Game

      As The Ticket To Finale Week has begun, Bigg Boss 16, housemates will be seen reviewing Priyanka Choudhary's game on the show wherein Shiv Thakare stated that her game has become zero after Ankit Gupta's exit.

    Jan 17, 2023 9:06 AM
      Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer To Release With Pathaan

      According to media reports, the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be released in theatres with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

    Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 9:04 [IST]
