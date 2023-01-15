Entertainment NEWS Updates: SRK Performs At Burj Khalifa; Rakhi Sawant On Mother Clueless About Her Marriage

As the weekend is coming to an end and the cold waves grip us, the entertainment industry, as usual, has many exciting updates for you. T

As the weekend is coming to an end and the cold waves grip us, the entertainment industry, as usual, has many exciting updates for you. There are many more buzzing news stories to keep your Sunday spiced up, from Shah Rukh Khan doing his signature open-arm step as Pathaan's trailer plays on Bhurj Khalif in Dubai to Rakhi Sawant crying publicly to Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan coming together for their son's performance with Saba Azad. Stay tuned to check up on more updates here.