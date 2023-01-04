Exclusive Interview: Yo Yo Honey Singh Says India’s Every Girl Should Learn THIS From Urfi Javed

Filmibeat recently caught up with Yo Yo Honey Singh and he spoke at length about his latest song. The rapper even hailed Urfi Javed and said that he really likes what she stands for and represents in our society. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Honey said, “I really liked that kid (Urfi). She is very bold and brave. Jo apni zindagi apne tareeke se jeena chahti hai. I think all the girls of our country should learn something from her.”

He further elaborated and said, “Do whatever that comes in your heart without any hesitation, without being scared of anyone irrespectively of where you come from and which religion, caste or home you belong to. Apni family main kuch bora na aaye woh sab na kijiye lekin jo mann main aaye wo kijiye dil thok ke bina dare kisise.”

On being quizzed about featuring Urfi in his song, Honey said that he would be more than happy to work with the social media sensation. He stated, “Haan definitely agar koi gaana badhiya sa bana jisme mujhe lage ki woh Poora accha nibha sakti hain Toh definitely why not? I’m wishing her all the luck and support.”

Meanwhile, Singh’s new song 'Gatividhi’ with Mouni Roy is doing really with the fans and the musician is very pleased with the positive reception that’s coming his way. He even had really sweet words for Mouni when he was asked about his experience of working with the actress. “It was a great experience. Bahut professional artist hai, she had even hurt her back and leg but in spite of that woh do din tak naachti rahi aur perform karti rahi aur iss gaane main unhone 40 chand laga diye hai.”