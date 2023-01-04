Exclusive Interview: Yo Yo Honey Singh Says India’s Every Girl Should Learn THIS From Urfi Javed

Filmibeat
recently
caught
up
with
Yo
Yo
Honey
Singh
and
he
spoke
at
length
about
his
latest
song.
The
rapper
even
hailed
Urfi
Javed
and
said
that
he
really
likes
what
she
stands
for
and
represents
in
our
society.
In
an
exclusive
chat
with
Filmibeat,
Honey
said,
“I
really
liked
that
kid
(Urfi).
She
is
very
bold
and
brave.
Jo
apni
zindagi
apne
tareeke
se
jeena
chahti
hai.
I
think
all
the
girls
of
our
country
should
learn
something
from
her.”
He
further
elaborated
and
said,
“Do
whatever
that
comes
in
your
heart
without
any
hesitation,
without
being
scared
of
anyone
irrespectively
of
where
you
come
from
and
which
religion,
caste
or
home
you
belong
to.
Apni
family
main
kuch
bora
na
aaye
woh
sab
na
kijiye
lekin
jo
mann
main
aaye
wo
kijiye
dil
thok
ke
bina
dare
kisise.”
On
being
quizzed
about
featuring
Urfi
in
his
song,
Honey
said
that
he
would
be
more
than
happy
to
work
with
the
social
media
sensation.
He
stated,
“Haan
definitely
agar
koi
gaana
badhiya
sa
bana
jisme
mujhe
lage
ki
woh
Poora
accha
nibha
sakti
hain
Toh
definitely
why
not?
I’m
wishing
her
all
the
luck
and
support.”
Meanwhile,
Singh’s
new
song
'Gatividhi’
with
Mouni
Roy
is
doing
really
with
the
fans
and
the
musician
is
very
pleased
with
the
positive
reception
that’s
coming
his
way.
He
even
had
really
sweet
words
for
Mouni
when
he
was
asked
about
his
experience
of
working
with
the
actress.
“It
was
a
great
experience.
Bahut
professional
artist
hai,
she
had
even
hurt
her
back
and
leg
but
in
spite
of
that
woh
do
din
tak
naachti
rahi
aur
perform
karti
rahi
aur
iss
gaane
main
unhone
40
chand
laga
diye
hai.”
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 22:06 [IST]