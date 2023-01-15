EXCLUSIVE! Kuttey Actor Arjun Kapoor REVEALS One Thing He Doesn't Like: 'When My Pictures...'

Arjun Kapoor, in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat spoke about different topics ranging for things he dislikes to the media questions that are asked during the film promotions.

Arjun Kapoor is on cloud nine as he has received praise from all the corners for his performance in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey. The film, which released in the cinema halls on Friday (January 13), has been appreciated for the impeccable performances of the lead artists and the storyline.

Arjun Kapoor, who played the role of Gopal Tiwari in Kuttey, exclusively spoke to Filmibeat about the film and other topics. From revealing the thing that he doesn't like to sharing his reaction on the questions that he is asked, the Ek Villain Returns barred his heart out in the honest in an honest interview.

When Arjun is under the house, how can you not expect him to pull of crazy jokes? The talented actor playfully trolled his naysayers as he gave interesting answers to our fun questions.

ARJUN KAPOOR ON ONE THING HE DISLIKES

When we asked Arjun Kapoor, what is the one thing that he dislikes, the actor revealed, "I don't like when my pictures are taken without permission." Clicking someone's photo without seeking permission is not justified and we hope people and the paparazzi take a note.

The Bhoot Police also spoke about overexposure of Bollywood actors due to the media culture, piracy and a lot more. He also expressed his displeasure over the kind of questions he is asked. "The Questions i am asked by the media are asked to nobody around," he quipped.

KUTTEY BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

Although the film co-starring Tabu, Konkana Sen and Radhika Madan witnessed a slow start, industry experts are hopeful that it can pick pace due to the word-of-mouth publicity.

Bollywood critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day one box office collection of Kuttey on Twitter. "#Kuttey has a slow start on Day 1... Gathered pace in the evening shows at premium multiplexes... Needs to see a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 1.07 cr. #India biz," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

#Kuttey has a slow start on Day 1… Gathered pace in the evening shows at premium multiplexes… Needs to see a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.07 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/RwFDyEZ87q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2023

