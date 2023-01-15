EXCLUSIVE! Kuttey Actor Arjun Kapoor REVEALS One Thing He Doesn't Like: 'When My Pictures...'

Arjun
Kapoor
is
on
cloud
nine
as
he
has
received
praise
from
all
the
corners
for
his
performance
in
Aasmaan
Bhardwaj's
Kuttey.
The
film,
which
released
in
the
cinema
halls
on
Friday
(January
13),
has
been
appreciated
for
the
impeccable
performances
of
the
lead
artists
and
the
storyline.
Arjun
Kapoor,
who
played
the
role
of
Gopal
Tiwari
in
Kuttey,
exclusively
spoke
to
Filmibeat
about
the
film
and
other
topics.
From
revealing
the
thing
that
he
doesn't
like
to
sharing
his
reaction
on
the
questions
that
he
is
asked,
the
Ek
Villain
Returns
barred
his
heart
out
in
the
honest
in
an
honest
interview.
When
Arjun
is
under
the
house,
how
can
you
not
expect
him
to
pull
of
crazy
jokes?
The
talented
actor
playfully
trolled
his
naysayers
as
he
gave
interesting
answers
to
our
fun
questions.
ARJUN
KAPOOR
ON
ONE
THING
HE
DISLIKES
When
we
asked
Arjun
Kapoor,
what
is
the
one
thing
that
he
dislikes,
the
actor
revealed,
"I
don't
like
when
my
pictures
are
taken
without
permission." Clicking
someone's
photo
without
seeking
permission
is
not
justified
and
we
hope
people
and
the
paparazzi
take
a
note.
The
Bhoot
Police
also
spoke
about
overexposure
of
Bollywood
actors
due
to
the
media
culture,
piracy
and
a
lot
more.
He
also
expressed
his
displeasure
over
the
kind
of
questions
he
is
asked.
"The
Questions
i
am
asked
by
the
media
are
asked
to
nobody
around,"
he
quipped.
KUTTEY
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION
DAY
1
Although
the
film
co-starring
Tabu,
Konkana
Sen
and
Radhika
Madan
witnessed
a
slow
start,
industry
experts
are
hopeful
that
it
can
pick
pace
due
to
the
word-of-mouth
publicity.
Bollywood
critic
and
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh
shared
the
day
one
box
office
collection
of
Kuttey
on
Twitter.
"#Kuttey
has
a
slow
start
on
Day
1...
Gathered
pace
in
the
evening
shows
at
premium
multiplexes...
Needs
to
see
a
miraculous
turnaround
on
Day
2
and
3...
Fri
₹
1.07
cr.
#India
biz,"
he
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
This
is
just
a
trailer
folks.
The
full
video
interview
of
Arjun
Kapoor
will
be
uploaded
soon
on
Filmibeat's
official
YouTube
channel.
