      Angry Fans Ask ‘Shehnaaz Ka Naam Kyu Ni Likha' As Guru Randhawa's Music Video Poster Misses Actress' Name

      Fans Angry Over Shehnaazs Missing Name From Gurus Poster

      Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa have been teasing their fans with their first collaboration, Moon Rise, for several days now. Sharing the latest update, Guru Randhawa took to his social media account and announced that the song will be released on January 10. Meanwhile, sharing the official poster of the music album, Shehnaaz wrote, "Super excited to bring to you #Moonrise from #ManOfTheMoon Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned." (sic)

      Fans of Shehnaaz Gill have been eagerly anticipating the release of the first look for her upcoming music video with Guru Randhawa. However, many fans were disappointed to see that Shehnaaz's name was not included on the main poster. This has led to some concern among Shehnaaz's fans.

      The poster for the music video for Moon Rise shows Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa having a romantic moment, and their chemistry is clearly evident. Guru is dressed in an orange shirt paired with a cream-colored blazer, while Shehnaaz looks beautiful in an orange gown. Going by the poster, we can make out that the name of the album is Man Of The Moon.

      Moon Rise's poster also features the names of producer Bhushan Kumar, singer Guru Randhawa, composer Sanjoy, and music video director Gifty.The poster also includes a brief audio clip of the song, featuring Guru's melodic voice and catchy Punjabi lyrics. Take a look here:

      However, Shehnaaz Gill's name is missing from the poster, which has disappointed her fans. One of Shehnaaz's fans stated, "Where is Shehnaaz's name on poster?" while another user wrote, "Shehnaaz ka naam kyu ni likha poster main?" Another fan of Shehnaaz wrote, "Randhawaji. shehnaaz Gill ka naam gayab hai poster sey galti ho gayi kya? Looking forward to the song."

      Another comment read, "@gururandhawa Randhawaji. shehnaaz Gill ka naam gayab hai poster sey galti ho gayi kya? Looking forward to the song," while one user asked, "@gururandhawa why @shehnaazgill name isn't included?????" "Why shehnaaz's name is not there," said another fan. Another fan commented, "Jiski wajeh se limelight Milrahi uska name poster mein include nahi h ...wah re duniya...will watch only for @shehnaazgill ....dumb @gururandhawa." "Shehenaaz gill name should also on poster," one comment read.

      However, despite the disappointment, several of Shehnaaz's fans are super excited about the song, and many even refer to the album as the best new year's gift.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 19:07 [IST]
