Fans Call Priyanka Chopra ‘Desi Cleopatra' As She Stuns In Golden Plunging Dress For London Event; SEE PICS

Priyanka
Chopra
is
one
diva
we
always
watch
for,
whether
it
is
her
upcoming
movie,
her
red
carpet
appearance,
or
just
her
interviews.
The
40-year-old
star,
who
mostly
spends
her
time
in
Los
Angeles
with
her
family,
was
recently
seen
on
a
work
trip
in
London.
Her
super
stylish
appearances
have
had
people
going
crazy.
And
on
Thursday
night,
the
global
starlet
was
spotted
in
the
English
city
to
promote
a
makeup
brand.
The
Baywatch
actress
wore
a
strapless
shimmery
golden
dress
that
stuck
to
her
well-toned
figure,
featuring
a
thigh-high
slit.
Needless
to
say,
her
millions
of
fans
were
awestruck
by
her
look
and
took
to
social
media
to
react
to
pictures
and
videos
of
Priyanka's
latest
look
from
the
London
event.
A
bunch
of
PeeCee's
pics
and
videos
were
shared
by
the
actress's
fan
page.
Social
media
users
rushed
to
compliment
their
favourite
star.
Check
out
the
comments.
One
of
Priyanka's
fans
wrote,
"Pretty
is
a
small
word,
compared
with
how
gorgeous
she
is
looking
tonight." Another
person
commented,
"How
pretty
she
is."
One
fan
praised
Priyanka's
curves
and
said,
"Our
desi
Cleopatra,"
while
another
said,
"Absolutely
gorgeous
and
that
pretty
smile."
"Omg
beautiful
her
style
her
hair,"
one
commented,
while
another
fan
said,
"Absolutely
stunning
gorgeous
sunshine
Priyanka
Chopra
Jonas."
"Bruhh
she
look
incredibly
incredibly
gorgeous,"
added
another
fan.
Meanwhile,
several
of
her
fans
dropped
red
heart
emojis
and
called
her
beautiful.
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 13:42 [IST]