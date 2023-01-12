Fans Call Priyanka Chopra ‘Desi Cleopatra' As She Stuns In Golden Plunging Dress For London Event; SEE PICS

Priyanka Chopra is one diva we always watch for, whether it is her upcoming movie, her red carpet appearance, or just her interviews. The 40-year-old star, who mostly spends her time in Los Angeles with her family, was recently seen on a work trip in London. Her super stylish appearances have had people going crazy. And on Thursday night, the global starlet was spotted in the English city to promote a makeup brand.

The Baywatch actress wore a strapless shimmery golden dress that stuck to her well-toned figure, featuring a thigh-high slit. Needless to say, her millions of fans were awestruck by her look and took to social media to react to pictures and videos of Priyanka's latest look from the London event.

A bunch of PeeCee's pics and videos were shared by the actress's fan page. Social media users rushed to compliment their favourite star. Check out the comments. One of Priyanka's fans wrote, "Pretty is a small word, compared with how gorgeous she is looking tonight." Another person commented, "How pretty she is." One fan praised Priyanka's curves and said, "Our desi Cleopatra," while another said, "Absolutely gorgeous and that pretty smile."

"Omg beautiful her style her hair," one commented, while another fan said, "Absolutely stunning gorgeous sunshine Priyanka Chopra Jonas." "Bruhh she look incredibly incredibly gorgeous," added another fan. Meanwhile, several of her fans dropped red heart emojis and called her beautiful.