Fans Chant Rishabh Pant's Name During Waltair Veerayya Promotion, Urvashi Rautela's Reaction Is PRICELESS

Actress Urvashi Rautela has established herself as one of Bollywood's most sought-after stars. She has managed to acquire a strong fan base and has always stunned audiences with her scintillating appearance. The actress recently made a breathtaking appearance for her upcoming Telugu movie Waltair Veerayya promotions in Vizag in a hot red net saree.

As the actress was invited to give her speech and share her experience of working with megastar Cheeranjeevi, she was greeted with a crowd hooting and chanting Rishabh Pant's name. Meanwhile, it was her reaction to it that caught everyone's attention.

Urvashi's relationship with cricketer Rishabh Pant has been in the headlines for quite some time now. The actress has also been accused of stalking the cricketer. This isn't the first time that the actress has had to deal with a situation where the crowd is screaming Pant's name to tease her. But Urvashi handled it graciously and completely ignored the chants with a smile.

Urvashi Rautela New Year Post Gets Trolled, Users Say 'Udhar Apna Bhai Hospitalised Hai...'

Watch the video below:-

The actress has been trolled and targeted several times with Rishabh's name. Recently, while promoting the film Waltair Veerayya: Mega Mass Celebration, starring Cheeranjeevi and Shruti Hassan in the leads, Urvashi was invited to the stage for a speech. As she started speaking about her experience working with Cheeranjeevi and doing a Telugu movie, Urvashi was caught in an unpleasant scenario when the audience started shouting Pant's name.

Instead of reacting negatively, the actress handled this situation like a true boss! Urvashi ignored the chants and started her speech. In the video shared on social media platforms, we also see her co-star Cheeranjeevi being impressed by the actress's calmness and strength and thanking her with folded hands for her appreciation.

On the work front, Urashi will be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in Inspector Avinash. The actress is also making a big Hollywood debut with Michele Morrone on Netflix. She also has the film Dil Hai Gray and the thriller Black Rose, which is based on William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice.

Urvashi Rautela's Role In Chiranjeevi And Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayyaa Revealed