Fans Chant Rishabh Pant's Name During Waltair Veerayya Promotion, Urvashi Rautela's Reaction Is PRICELESS

Actress
Urvashi
Rautela
has
established
herself
as
one
of
Bollywood's
most
sought-after
stars.
She
has
managed
to
acquire
a
strong
fan
base
and
has
always
stunned
audiences
with
her
scintillating
appearance.
The
actress
recently
made
a
breathtaking
appearance
for
her
upcoming
Telugu
movie
Waltair
Veerayya
promotions
in
Vizag
in
a
hot
red
net
saree.
As
the
actress
was
invited
to
give
her
speech
and
share
her
experience
of
working
with
megastar
Cheeranjeevi,
she
was
greeted
with
a
crowd
hooting
and
chanting
Rishabh
Pant's
name.
Meanwhile,
it
was
her
reaction
to
it
that
caught
everyone's
attention.
Urvashi's
relationship
with
cricketer
Rishabh
Pant
has
been
in
the
headlines
for
quite
some
time
now.
The
actress
has
also
been
accused
of
stalking
the
cricketer.
This
isn't
the
first
time
that
the
actress
has
had
to
deal
with
a
situation
where
the
crowd
is
screaming
Pant's
name
to
tease
her.
But
Urvashi
handled
it
graciously
and
completely
ignored
the
chants
with
a
smile.
The
actress
has
been
trolled
and
targeted
several
times
with
Rishabh's
name.
Recently,
while
promoting
the
film
Waltair
Veerayya:
Mega
Mass
Celebration,
starring
Cheeranjeevi
and
Shruti
Hassan
in
the
leads,
Urvashi
was
invited
to
the
stage
for
a
speech.
As
she
started
speaking
about
her
experience
working
with
Cheeranjeevi
and
doing
a
Telugu
movie,
Urvashi
was
caught
in
an
unpleasant
scenario
when
the
audience
started
shouting
Pant's
name.
Instead
of
reacting
negatively,
the
actress
handled
this
situation
like
a
true
boss!
Urvashi
ignored
the
chants
and
started
her
speech.
In
the
video
shared
on
social
media
platforms,
we
also
see
her
co-star
Cheeranjeevi
being
impressed
by
the
actress's
calmness
and
strength
and
thanking
her
with
folded
hands
for
her
appreciation.
On
the
work
front,
Urashi
will
be
seen
opposite
Randeep
Hooda
in
Inspector
Avinash.
The
actress
is
also
making
a
big
Hollywood
debut
with
Michele
Morrone
on
Netflix.
She
also
has
the
film
Dil
Hai
Gray
and
the
thriller
Black
Rose,
which
is
based
on
William
Shakespeare's
play
The
Merchant
of
Venice.