Harnaaz Sandhu Does Her Last Walk As Miss Universe, Gets FAT-SHAMED: Can't Take Her Own Weight

Harnaaz
Kaur
Sandhu
made
every
Indian
proud
when
she
brought
the
Miss
Universe
title
home
after
21
years.
She
became
the
winner
of
the
70th
edition
of
the
pageant
in
Eilat,
Israel.
For
the
uninitiated,
it
was
Sushmita
Sen
who
was
the
first
Indian
to
be
crowned
Miss
Universe
in
1994,
while
in
2000
it
was
Lara
Dutta
who
won
the
title
after
six
years.
Meanwhile,
Harnaaz
Kaur
on
Sunday
crowned
her
successor
R'Bonney
Gabriel
from
the
USA
as
the
Miss
Universe
2022
winner.
Harnaaz's
glorious
reign
came
to
an
end
with
her
final
walk
on
the
Miss
Universe
platform.
She
looked
stunning
in
a
black
shimmery
gown
as
she
walked
the
runway
as
Miss
Universe
for
the
final
time.
As
the
star
addressed
the
audience,
she
was
seen
teary-eyed
and
gave
an
emotional
speech
as
she
recalled
her
impressive
journey.
Harnaaz
also
has
an
"oops" moment
on
stage
as
she
trips
while
walking;
however,
she
bounces
back
gracefully.
See
the
video
here:-
We
could
hear
Harnaaz's
voiceover
playing
in
the
background
as
she
delivered
a
moving
speech
that
went
by:
"I
was
17
years
old
when
I
first
took
the
stage
and
since
then
becoming
Miss
Universe
has
been
my
goal.
I've
been
given
the
megaphone
on
a
worldwide
stage
to
present
the
topic
of
menstrual
equity
before
world
leaders
asking
them
to
keep
this
conversation
ongoing."
Harnaaz
has
often
opened
up
about
the
sudden
changes
her
body
is
going
through,
especially
with
her
weight,
for
which
she
gets
brutally
trolled.
And
this
time
too,
the
former
Miss
Universe
was
mercilessly
mocked
for
gaining
weight.
A
video
shared
on
social
media
shows
users
badly
body-shaming
Harnaaz
as
she
walked
the
ramp
and
dropping
nasty
comments
about
her
body
transformation.
Check
out
the
comments-
"Why
do
they
wear
makeup
for
beauty
competition?
"She
looks
pregnant,"
said
one
user.
Another
user
commented,
"She's
put
on
weight,"
while
one
wrote,
"She
looks
trapped
in
that
dress."
"Yeh
kia
gaining
par
hai,
read
one
comment,
while
one
said,
"Mdam
to
mota
gae."
Another
user
commented,
"can't
take
her
own
weight."
Previously,
Harnaaz
spoke
about
getting
trolled
for
her
weight
gain
and
said,
"Physically
I
have
kind
of
grown,
got
more
pounds
and
increased
my
weight,
which
I
am
totally
comfortable
about
right
now.
I
was
bullied
for
gaining
weight.
It
was
kind
of
uncomfortable
and
really
surprising
for
me
to
see
how
people
started
having
their
opinions,
which
should
not
really
matter".
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 11:56 [IST]