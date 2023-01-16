Harnaaz Sandhu Does Her Last Walk As Miss Universe, Gets FAT-SHAMED: Can't Take Her Own Weight

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made every Indian proud when she brought the Miss Universe title home after 21 years. She became the winner of the 70th edition of the pageant in Eilat, Israel. For the uninitiated, it was Sushmita Sen who was the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994, while in 2000 it was Lara Dutta who won the title after six years.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Kaur on Sunday crowned her successor R'Bonney Gabriel from the USA as the Miss Universe 2022 winner. Harnaaz's glorious reign came to an end with her final walk on the Miss Universe platform. She looked stunning in a black shimmery gown as she walked the runway as Miss Universe for the final time. As the star addressed the audience, she was seen teary-eyed and gave an emotional speech as she recalled her impressive journey.

Harnaaz also has an "oops" moment on stage as she trips while walking; however, she bounces back gracefully. See the video here:-

Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/L0PrH0rzYw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

We could hear Harnaaz's voiceover playing in the background as she delivered a moving speech that went by: "I was 17 years old when I first took the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe has been my goal. I've been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing."

Harnaaz has often opened up about the sudden changes her body is going through, especially with her weight, for which she gets brutally trolled. And this time too, the former Miss Universe was mercilessly mocked for gaining weight. A video shared on social media shows users badly body-shaming Harnaaz as she walked the ramp and dropping nasty comments about her body transformation. Check out the comments- "Why do they wear makeup for beauty competition?

"She looks pregnant," said one user. Another user commented, "She's put on weight," while one wrote, "She looks trapped in that dress." "Yeh kia gaining par hai, read one comment, while one said, "Mdam to mota gae." Another user commented, "can't take her own weight."

Previously, Harnaaz spoke about getting trolled for her weight gain and said, "Physically I have kind of grown, got more pounds and increased my weight, which I am totally comfortable about right now. I was bullied for gaining weight. It was kind of uncomfortable and really surprising for me to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter".