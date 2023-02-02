Here's Everything You Need To Know About Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill's Viral Picture From Ahmedabad Airport

Bollywood actresses are often linked with Indian cricketers. And some link-up rumors have come out to be true. While the list is long, the trend seems to continue with b-town beauty Sara Ali Khan. For quite some time now, tinsel town is abuzz with reports of Sara Ali Khan dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. The rumors of the duo seeing each other gained momentum after the youngsters were spotted dining together at a famous eatery.

Now, a picture of the Pataudi clan and the Indian cricketer is being widely circulated on social media. The picture is said to be clicked at Ahmedabad airport and the duo is seen sharing a candid moment as they engage themselves in a conversation. Shubman who is being hailed as one of the most eligible bachelors in the country is seen donning a blue-colored hoodie and Sara is seen in a printed jumper.

While the picture has started circulating recently, it is actually an old one. A source close to the Bollywood actress has told a leading entertainment website that the actress is very much in Mumbai. "Contrary to the rumors, Sara did not go to Ahmedabad nor did she attend the match where Shubman Gill played."

For the unversed, Shubman Gill was in Ahmedabad playing T20 match against New Zealand where he scored the highest run for India.

A video too has surfaced on social media from the 3rd ODI India played against New Zealand on January 24, which shows his fans teasing and rooting for Shubman. In the video, the spectators can be heard, "Humari bhabhi kaisi ho, Sara bhabhi jaisi ho". The video also shows Virat Kohli making a goofy face and asking them to continue.

Last year, Shubman Gill appeared in a chat show, "Dil Diyan Gallan", hosted by Sonam Bajwa. He was asked about dating Sara, to which he replied, 'maybe'. She further insisted, "Sara ka sara sach bolo (tell the whole truth, to which he said, Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the truth). Maybe, maybe not."

Sara Ali Khan has been linked to Kartik Aaryan and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the past. The actress was also rumored to be seeing Jahan Handa. The actress who started her career with Kedarnath has several projects lined up. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled, opposite Vicky Kaushal, and in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. She will also essay the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the upcoming biopic Ae Watan Mere Watan.