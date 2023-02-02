Here's Everything You Need To Know About Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill's Viral Picture From Ahmedabad Airport

Bollywood
actresses
are
often
linked
with
Indian
cricketers.
And
some
link-up
rumors
have
come
out
to
be
true.
While
the
list
is
long,
the
trend
seems
to
continue
with
b-town
beauty
Sara
Ali
Khan.
For
quite
some
time
now,
tinsel
town
is
abuzz
with
reports
of
Sara
Ali
Khan
dating
Indian
cricketer
Shubman
Gill.
The
rumors
of
the
duo
seeing
each
other
gained
momentum
after
the
youngsters
were
spotted
dining
together
at
a
famous
eatery.
Now,
a
picture
of
the
Pataudi
clan
and
the
Indian
cricketer
is
being
widely
circulated
on
social
media.
The
picture
is
said
to
be
clicked
at
Ahmedabad
airport
and
the
duo
is
seen
sharing
a
candid
moment
as
they
engage
themselves
in
a
conversation.
Shubman
who
is
being
hailed
as
one
of
the
most
eligible
bachelors
in
the
country
is
seen
donning
a
blue-colored
hoodie
and
Sara
is
seen
in
a
printed
jumper.
While
the
picture
has
started
circulating
recently,
it
is
actually
an
old
one.
A
source
close
to
the
Bollywood
actress
has
told
a
leading
entertainment
website
that
the
actress
is
very
much
in
Mumbai.
"Contrary
to
the
rumors,
Sara
did
not
go
to
Ahmedabad
nor
did
she
attend
the
match
where
Shubman
Gill
played."
For
the
unversed,
Shubman
Gill
was
in
Ahmedabad
playing
T20
match
against
New
Zealand
where
he
scored
the
highest
run
for
India.
A
video
too
has
surfaced
on
social
media
from
the
3rd
ODI
India
played
against
New
Zealand
on
January
24,
which
shows
his
fans
teasing
and
rooting
for
Shubman.
In
the
video,
the
spectators
can
be
heard,
"Humari
bhabhi
kaisi
ho,
Sara
bhabhi
jaisi
ho".
The
video
also
shows
Virat
Kohli
making
a
goofy
face
and
asking
them
to
continue.
Last
year,
Shubman
Gill
appeared
in
a
chat
show,
"Dil
Diyan
Gallan",
hosted
by
Sonam
Bajwa.
He
was
asked
about
dating
Sara,
to
which
he
replied,
'maybe'.
She
further
insisted,
"Sara
ka
sara
sach
bolo
(tell
the
whole
truth,
to
which
he
said,
Sara
da
sara
sach
bol
diya
(I
have
told
the
truth).
Maybe,
maybe
not."
Sara
Ali
Khan
has
been
linked
to
Kartik
Aaryan
and
the
late
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
in
the
past.
The
actress
was
also
rumored
to
be
seeing
Jahan
Handa.
The
actress
who
started
her
career
with
Kedarnath
has
several
projects
lined
up.
She
will
be
next
seen
in
Laxman
Utekar's
as-yet-untitled,
opposite
Vicky
Kaushal,
and
in
Gaslight
alongside
Vikrant
Massey.
She
will
also
essay
the
role
of
freedom
fighter
Usha
Mehta
in
the
upcoming
biopic
Ae
Watan
Mere
Watan.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 19:13 [IST]