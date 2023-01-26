Hours After Calling Bollywood ‘Crass & Crude' Kangana Ranaut Takes A U-Turn, Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
movie
Pathaan
has
been
making
waves
across
the
globe
by
breaking
several
records.
The
film,
which
was
released
on
January
25,
already
broke
pre-booking
ticket
sales
records,
while
videos
from
theatres
show
fans
standing
in
line
to
watch
the
actioner.
And
now,
actress
Kangana
Ranaut,
hours
after
slamming
Bollywood
for
its
fascination
with
box-office
numbers,
was
seen
celebrating
the
recent
success
of
Pathaan.
Kangana
Ranaut
at
the
wrap-up
party
of
her
upcoming
film
Emergency,
was
seen
speaking
highly
of
Shah
Rukh's
Pathaan,
which
has
seen
soaring
numbers
at
the
box
office.
She
said,
standing
alongside
Emergency
co-stars
Anupam
Kher
and
Satish
Kaushik,
that
films
like
Pathaan
should
always
work.
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
also
play
lead
roles
in
Pathaan.
