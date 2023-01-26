    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Hours After Calling Bollywood ‘Crass & Crude' Kangana Ranaut Takes A U-Turn, Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

    Kangana Ranaut, at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Emergency, was seen speaking highly of Shah Rukh's Pathaan.
    By
    |
    Aisi Films Chalni Chahiye: Kangana Ranaut Praises Pathaan

    Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan has been making waves across the globe by breaking several records. The film, which was released on January 25, already broke pre-booking ticket sales records, while videos from theatres show fans standing in line to watch the actioner. And now, actress Kangana Ranaut, hours after slamming Bollywood for its fascination with box-office numbers, was seen celebrating the recent success of Pathaan.

    Kangana Ranaut at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Emergency, was seen speaking highly of Shah Rukh's Pathaan, which has seen soaring numbers at the box office. She said, standing alongside Emergency co-stars Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, that films like Pathaan should always work. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also play lead roles in Pathaan.

    Comments
    Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2023
    More KANGANA RANAUT Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X