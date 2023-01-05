Amid Money Laundering Case, Jacqueline Fernandez Offers Prayers At Vaishno Devi Shrine

Actress
Jacqueline
Fernandez,
who
has
been
accused
in
an
extortion
case
involving
a
conman
named
Sukesh
Chandrashekhar,
with
the
alleged
connection
to
extortion
amounting
to
215
crore
rupees.
During
her
previous
court
hearing,
Jacqueline's
lawyer
informed
the
court
that
her
mother
had
a
stroke
in
December
2021
and
has
been
very
sick.
Although
the
court
rejected
Jacqueline's
plea,
it
stated
that
the
current
hearing
was
important.
Amid
the
ongoing
charges
that
the
actress
faces,
Jacqueline
began
her
New
Year
by
paying
her
obeisance
at
Mata
Vaishno
Devi
Shrine,
located
in
Katra,
Jammu
and
Kashmir,
on
January
4.
It
was
reported
that
the
actress
reached
the
place
on
Wednesday
morning
early
and
walked
to
the
Bhawan
to
offer
her
prayers
at
the
shrine.
JACQUELINE
FERNANDEZ
AT
VAISHNO
DEVI
SHRINE
According
to
reports,
the
actress
spent
a
short
time
in
Katra,
where
the
Vaishno
Devi
temple
is
located.
She
returned
to
Katra
on
January
4
evening
after
praying
at
the
renowned
holy
temple
and
was
also
seen
clicking
pictures
with
people
there.
After
her
visit,
the
actress
also
appreciated
and
praised
the
Vaishno
Devi
Shrine
Board
(SMVDSB)
for
providing
all
facilities
and
safety
to
the
devotees
coming
there
to
pray.
JACQUELINE
FERNANDEZ
NAMED
IN
MONEY
LAUNDERING
CHARGES
Jacqueline
Fernandez
and
actress
Nora
Fatehi
have
been
alleged
to
have
taken
expensive
gifts
from
a
conman,
Sukesh
Chandrashekhar,
who
has
been
involved
in
an
extortion
case
involving
Rs
215
crore.
Meanwhile,
in
December,
Fatehi
had
filed
a
defamation
case
against
Jacqueline,
claiming
that
the
farmer
had
made
false
and
damaging
statements
about
her
with
the
intention
of
harming
her
career
and
advancing
her
own
interests.
Both
Jacqueline
and
Nora
Fatehi
have
provided
statements
as
witnesses
in
the
case.
On
the
work
front,
Jacqueline
Fernandez's
last
release
was
Rohit
Shetty's
Cirkus,
starring
Ranveer
Singh
and
Pooja
Hegde,
which
tanked
terribly
at
the
box-office.
Up
next,
she
has
an
actioner,
Crakk,
with
John
Abraham
and
Arjun
Rampal.