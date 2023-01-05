Amid Money Laundering Case, Jacqueline Fernandez Offers Prayers At Vaishno Devi Shrine

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been accused in an extortion case involving a conman named Sukesh Chandrashekhar, with the alleged connection to extortion amounting to 215 crore rupees. During her previous court hearing, Jacqueline's lawyer informed the court that her mother had a stroke in December 2021 and has been very sick. Although the court rejected Jacqueline's plea, it stated that the current hearing was important.

Amid the ongoing charges that the actress faces, Jacqueline began her New Year by paying her obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, located in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on January 4. It was reported that the actress reached the place on Wednesday morning early and walked to the Bhawan to offer her prayers at the shrine.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ AT VAISHNO DEVI SHRINE

According to reports, the actress spent a short time in Katra, where the Vaishno Devi temple is located. She returned to Katra on January 4 evening after praying at the renowned holy temple and was also seen clicking pictures with people there. After her visit, the actress also appreciated and praised the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for providing all facilities and safety to the devotees coming there to pray.

JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ NAMED IN MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGES

Jacqueline Fernandez and actress Nora Fatehi have been alleged to have taken expensive gifts from a conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been involved in an extortion case involving Rs 215 crore. Meanwhile, in December, Fatehi had filed a defamation case against Jacqueline, claiming that the farmer had made false and damaging statements about her with the intention of harming her career and advancing her own interests. Both Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi have provided statements as witnesses in the case.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez's last release was Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, which tanked terribly at the box-office. Up next, she has an actioner, Crakk, with John Abraham and Arjun Rampal.

