Janhvi Kapoor BLUSHES As Paps Spot Her With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya; Netizens Ask ‘Then Who Is Orry'

It
seems
like
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
Shikhar
Pahariya
are
headed
towards
making
their
relationship
public.
Despite
rumours
of
dating,
they
are
yet
to
confirm
it
officially.
They
were
seen
on
a
vacation
in
the
Maldives
together
last
year.
On
Monday
night,
the
couple
was
spotted
leaving
Karan
Johar's
house
together
in
a
car.
The
paparazzi
captured
Janhvi
blushing
and
smiling
while
talking
with
Shikhar
after
attending
a
party
at
Karan's.
The
video
was
shared
online
and
has
attracted
reactions
from
netizens.
Watch
the
video
here.
A
video
shared
by
a
paparazzo
account
showed
Janhvi
wearing
a
brown
minidress
and
pairing
it
with
a
beige
coat.
The
actress
kept
her
hair
open
in
waves
and
also
carried
a
black
sling
bag
with
her.
To
complete
her
chick
look,
Janhvi
wore
big
hoop
earrings
and
went
for
minimal
makeup
and
nude
lip
gloss.
Shikhar,
on
the
other
hand,
wore
a
light-colored
full-sleeve
sweater
and
blue
jeans.
The
two
were
having
some
conversation
in
the
car
when
the
paparazzi
clicked
them.
In
the
video,
we
can
also
see
Shikhar
asking
them
not
to
block
their
car,
while
Janhvi
was
seen
smiling
and
blushing
while
talking
with
him.
She
waved
at
the
shutterbugs
with
her
beautiful
smile.
Janhvi
Kapoor
Is
Once
Again
Dating
Ex
Shikhar
Pahariya?
Here's
the
scoop
Meanwhile,
the
video
that
surfaced
online
has
got
netizens
wondering
if
they
are
a
real
couple,
while
others
question
who
Orhan
Awatramani,
aka
Orry,
is,
the
guy
who
is
often
spotted
with
her.
One
person
said,
"Viral
has
publicly
declared
Janhvi's
boyfriend
who
is,
even
though
Janhvi
has
never
told
anything," while
another
commented,
"They
look
so
beautiful."
One
said,
"Timepass
boyfriend",
while
another
wrote,
"Kitno
ko
date
karegi."
"Ye
boyfrd
nai
he
koi
dusara
he,"
worte,
another.
"Janhvi
is
Blushing,"
said
one,
while
another
added,
"Then
who
is
Orry."
For
the
unversed,
Shikhar
Pahariya
is
the
grandson
of
the
former
Chief
Minister
of
Maharashtra,
Sushilkumar
Shinde.
While
speaking
about
Janhvi
Kapoor
on
the
professional
front,
she
will
next
be
seen
in
Bawaal
alongside
Varun
Dhawan,
which
will
release
on
April
7,
2023.
She
also
has
Mr
and
Mrs
Mahi
with
Rajkummar
Rao.
Janhvi
Kapoor
Spotted
Holding
Rumoured
Beau
Orhan
Awatramani's
Hand
At
An
Award
Event,
Watch