Josh Joins Hands With Calcutta Cacophony For The Soul Local 2022; Check Details Here

Indian-made
Josh
has
been
making
waves
in
the
short
video
apps
market
ever
since
its
launch.
Both
creators
and
viewers
are
happy
with
the
app.
The
Josh
makers
continuously
try
to
create
a
better
experience
for
users
with
interesting
campaigns
and
collaborations.
As
Josh
has
a
huge
market,
its
users
will
be
thrilled
with
its
most
recent
collaboration.
Josh
joined
hands
with
Calcutta
Cacophony
for
The
Soul
Local,
2022.
As
a
part
of
the
promotional
deal,
Josh
came
onboard
as
the
Exclusive
Online
Partner.
Many
creators,
influencers,
and
KOLs,
including
Arko
Mukherjee,
Underground
Authority,
and
Indian
Ocean,
attended
the
music
festival.
On
the
app,
an
online
campaign
was
also
introduced,
named
#TSLonJosh,
to
promote
The
Soul
Local,
2022.
It
started
on
December
16
and
ended
on
December
26.
As
a
part
of
the
campaign,
over
500
videos
were
created
by
users
which
got
over
35.4
million
views
and
2.7
million
hearts.
At
the
event,
which
was
held
on
December
24
and
December
25,
Josh
stars
engaged,
interacted,
and
created
content
in
the
setup
of
various
cosplay
artists,
food
stalls,
and
emerging
businesses
from
across
West
Bengal
and
Other
states
in
India.
Also,
Josh
content
stage
was
set
up
on-ground
to
engage
with
the
creators,
influencers,
and
visitors
from
the
local
towns,
nearby
cities,
and
villages.
Creators
Adreja
and
Alivia
went
on
the
main
stage
and
talked
about
the
Josh
Content
stage
#TSLonJosh
online
campaign
and
app
downloads.
Besides
that,
as
a
part
of
the
deal,
gratification
units
were
given
to
the
guests
including
celebs,
creators,
influencers,
and
UGC
winners
from
the
online
campaign.
The
gratification
units
consist
of
a
sipper,
mat,
skipping
ropes,
ball,
frisbee,
stickers,
and
drawstring
bag.
Here
are
some
Josh
creators
who
attended
the
event: