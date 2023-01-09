Josh Joins Hands With Calcutta Cacophony For The Soul Local 2022; Check Details Here

Indian-made Josh has been making waves in the short video apps market ever since its launch. Both creators and viewers are happy with the app. The Josh makers continuously try to create a better experience for users with interesting campaigns and collaborations. As Josh has a huge market, its users will be thrilled with its most recent collaboration.

Josh joined hands with Calcutta Cacophony for The Soul Local, 2022. As a part of the promotional deal, Josh came onboard as the Exclusive Online Partner. Many creators, influencers, and KOLs, including Arko Mukherjee, Underground Authority, and Indian Ocean, attended the music festival.

On the app, an online campaign was also introduced, named #TSLonJosh, to promote The Soul Local, 2022. It started on December 16 and ended on December 26. As a part of the campaign, over 500 videos were created by users which got over 35.4 million views and 2.7 million hearts.

At the event, which was held on December 24 and December 25, Josh stars engaged, interacted, and created content in the setup of various cosplay artists, food stalls, and emerging businesses from across West Bengal and Other states in India. Also, Josh content stage was set up on-ground to engage with the creators, influencers, and visitors from the local towns, nearby cities, and villages.

Creators Adreja and Alivia went on the main stage and talked about the Josh Content stage #TSLonJosh online campaign and app downloads. Besides that, as a part of the deal, gratification units were given to the guests including celebs, creators, influencers, and UGC winners from the online campaign. The gratification units consist of a sipper, mat, skipping ropes, ball, frisbee, stickers, and drawstring bag.

Here are some Josh creators who attended the event:

John Bhattacharya

Sam Bhattacharya

Pratyusha Paul

Indrakshi Dey

Influencers were also provided with VIP and GA pass access for both days whereas Josh Music artists also got an opportunity to perform on the stage.

The event was held at the Gitanjali Stadium, Kolkata and the total footfall turned out to be over 17,000 per day which is huge.