Kya Palti Mari Hai: Netizens Express SHOCK After Kangana Ranaut Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan has been making waves across the globe by breaking several records. The film, which was released on January 25, already broke pre-booking ticket sales records, while videos from theatres show fans standing in line to watch the actioner. And now, actress Kangana Ranaut, hours after slamming Bollywood for its fascination with box-office numbers, was seen celebrating the recent success of Pathaan.

Kangana Ranaut at the wrap-up party of her upcoming film Emergency, was seen speaking highly of Shah Rukh's Pathaan, which has seen soaring numbers at the box office. She said, standing alongside Emergency co-stars Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, that films like Pathaan should always work. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also play lead roles in Pathaan.

Several videos where Kangana is seen speaking positively about Pathaan are going viral on the internet. This has come as a surprise to everyone, as she is always seen blaming and criticising Bollywood without any reason. But to everyone's surprise, Kangana was seen saying to the media, "Pathaan acha kar rahi hai. Aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain, har insaan apne level pe koshish kar raha hai (Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should do well, and we're all trying to do what we can to bring Hindi cinema back to glory)."

And now, Kangana's statement has baffled social media users since she actively speaks against Bollywood. Users immediately took to the comment section to express surprise over her praising Pathaan. One social media user said, "Kangana ne boli h movie achi bani h mtlb dekhna pdega ..kyuki ye jldi kisi movie ki taarif nhi krti hain." Anther user added, "For Kangana to praise Pathan. Lol, how hard it must be for her."

A netizen stated, "Where's the boycott gang now?" "Ek baar me hi palti marna toh koi aapse hi sikhe," one wrote, "Kya palti mari ha tune." One of the users went on to add, "king ko kangana ke support ki jarurat hi nhi hai." "Bhai log Inka koi bharosa nhi kabhi bhi rang badal laite h," stated another, while one wrote, "Ye to doglapan hai." "Yaar isne toh gulaati maar Li," one said.

Workwise, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up her upcoming film, Emergency. The film will hit theatres on October 20, 2023.