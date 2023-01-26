Kya Palti Mari Hai: Netizens Express SHOCK After Kangana Ranaut Praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Shah
Rukh
Khan's
comeback
movie
Pathaan
has
been
making
waves
across
the
globe
by
breaking
several
records.
The
film,
which
was
released
on
January
25,
already
broke
pre-booking
ticket
sales
records,
while
videos
from
theatres
show
fans
standing
in
line
to
watch
the
actioner.
And
now,
actress
Kangana
Ranaut,
hours
after
slamming
Bollywood
for
its
fascination
with
box-office
numbers,
was
seen
celebrating
the
recent
success
of
Pathaan.
Kangana
Ranaut
at
the
wrap-up
party
of
her
upcoming
film
Emergency,
was
seen
speaking
highly
of
Shah
Rukh's
Pathaan,
which
has
seen
soaring
numbers
at
the
box
office.
She
said,
standing
alongside
Emergency
co-stars
Anupam
Kher
and
Satish
Kaushik,
that
films
like
Pathaan
should
always
work.
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
also
play
lead
roles
in
Pathaan.
Several
videos
where
Kangana
is
seen
speaking
positively
about
Pathaan
are
going
viral
on
the
internet.
This
has
come
as
a
surprise
to
everyone,
as
she
is
always
seen
blaming
and
criticising
Bollywood
without
any
reason.
But
to
everyone's
surprise,
Kangana
was
seen
saying
to
the
media,
"Pathaan
acha
kar
rahi
hai.
Aisi
films
chalni
chahiye
aur
I
feel
ki
jo
hamare
Hindi
cinema
wale
piche
reh
gaye
hain,
har
insaan
apne
level
pe
koshish
kar
raha
hai
(Pathaan
is
doing
very
well.
I
feel
films
like
this
should
do
well,
and
we're
all
trying
to
do
what
we
can
to
bring
Hindi
cinema
back
to
glory)."
And
now,
Kangana's
statement
has
baffled
social
media
users
since
she
actively
speaks
against
Bollywood.
Users
immediately
took
to
the
comment
section
to
express
surprise
over
her
praising
Pathaan.
One
social
media
user
said,
"Kangana
ne
boli
h
movie
achi
bani
h
mtlb
dekhna
pdega
..kyuki
ye
jldi
kisi
movie
ki
taarif
nhi
krti
hain." Anther
user
added,
"For
Kangana
to
praise
Pathan.
Lol,
how
hard
it
must
be
for
her."
A
netizen
stated,
"Where's
the
boycott
gang
now?"
"Ek
baar
me
hi
palti
marna
toh
koi
aapse
hi
sikhe,"
one
wrote,
"Kya
palti
mari
ha
tune."
One
of
the
users
went
on
to
add,
"king
ko
kangana
ke
support
ki
jarurat
hi
nhi
hai."
"Bhai
log
Inka
koi
bharosa
nhi
kabhi
bhi
rang
badal
laite
h,"
stated
another,
while
one
wrote,
"Ye
to
doglapan
hai."
"Yaar
isne
toh
gulaati
maar
Li,"
one
said.