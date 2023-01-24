Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Restored After Over 1.5 Years, Actress Shares FIRST Post: It's Nice To...

Kangana Ranaut made a return to Twitter after her account was restored on Tuesday (January 24). Here's what the Emergency actress shared on the micro-blogging site after she returned to Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut Twitter restored:Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has returned to Twitter after over one-and-half-years on Tuesday (January 24). The Panga star regained her access to her Twitter account, which was permanently suspended in May 2021 following her comments on the violence in West Bengal post the elections.

The talented actress, who was last seen in Dhamaka, shared her first post as her account got restored. Within a few minutes, her tweet went viral on the internet.

KANGANA RANAUT SHARES FIRST POST AS SHE RETURNS TO TWITTER

The Queen star posted a tweet as her Twitter handle got restored, revealing her reaction on returing to the micro-blogging site. "Hello everyone, it's nice to be back here," Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

The actress extended her greetings to her fans, stating it was nice to be back on social media after a gap of over 1.5 years. Her Twitter handle was suspended on May 4, 2021 for violation of the rules.

KANGANA RANAUT ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY RELEASE DATE

The National Award-winning actress took to social media to announce the release date of Emergency, which has been produced under her home banner Manikarnika Films. She will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical drama that also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Choudhry, Shreyas Talpade in key roles.

Kangana Ranaut has not only acted in the much-awaited film but also directed the project. She not only announced the wrap up of shoot but also revealed the release date. "And it's a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully... see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 ...20-10-2023," she wrote as she shared the first teaser of Emergency.

And it’s a wrap !!!

Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 …

20-10-2023 🚩 pic.twitter.com/L1s5m3W99G — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023

WHY TWITTER SUSPENDED KANGANA RANAUT'S ACCOUNT?

The social networking service has permanently suspended Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle, stating that she violated the rules.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy," A Twitter spokersperson was quoted as saying by Indian Express.