Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Restored After Over 1.5 Years, Actress Shares FIRST Post: It's Nice To...

Kangana
Ranaut
Twitter
restored:Bollywood
actress
Kangana
Ranaut
has
returned
to
Twitter
after
over
one-and-half-years
on
Tuesday
(January
24).
The
Panga
star
regained
her
access
to
her
Twitter
account,
which
was
permanently
suspended
in
May
2021
following
her
comments
on
the
violence
in
West
Bengal
post
the
elections.
The
talented
actress,
who
was
last
seen
in
Dhamaka,
shared
her
first
post
as
her
account
got
restored.
Within
a
few
minutes,
her
tweet
went
viral
on
the
internet.
KANGANA
RANAUT
SHARES
FIRST
POST
AS
SHE
RETURNS
TO
TWITTER
The
Queen
star
posted
a
tweet
as
her
Twitter
handle
got
restored,
revealing
her
reaction
on
returing
to
the
micro-blogging
site.
"Hello
everyone,
it's
nice
to
be
back
here," Kangana
Ranaut
tweeted.
The
actress
extended
her
greetings
to
her
fans,
stating
it
was
nice
to
be
back
on
social
media
after
a
gap
of
over
1.5
years.
Her
Twitter
handle
was
suspended
on
May
4,
2021
for
violation
of
the
rules.
KANGANA
RANAUT
ANNOUNCES
EMERGENCY
RELEASE
DATE
The
National
Award-winning
actress
took
to
social
media
to
announce
the
release
date
of
Emergency,
which
has
been
produced
under
her
home
banner
Manikarnika
Films.
She
will
be
seen
essaying
the
role
of
former
Indian
Prime
Minister
Indira
Gandhi
in
the
biographical
drama
that
also
stars
Anupam
Kher,
Mahima
Choudhry,
Shreyas
Talpade
in
key
roles.
Kangana
Ranaut
has
not
only
acted
in
the
much-awaited
film
but
also
directed
the
project.
She
not
only
announced
the
wrap
up
of
shoot
but
also
revealed
the
release
date.
"And
it's
a
wrap
!!!
Emergency
filming
completed
successfully...
see
you
in
cinemas
on
20th
October
2023
...20-10-2023," she
wrote
as
she
shared
the
first
teaser
of
Emergency.
WHY
TWITTER
SUSPENDED
KANGANA
RANAUT'S
ACCOUNT?
The
social
networking
service
has
permanently
suspended
Kangana
Ranaut's
Twitter
handle,
stating
that
she
violated
the
rules.
"We've
been
clear
that
we
will
take
strong
enforcement
action
on
behavior
that
has
the
potential
to
lead
to
offline
harm.
The
referenced
account
has
been
permanently
suspended
for
repeated
violations
of
Twitter
Rules
specifically
our
Hateful
Conduct
policy
and
Abusive
Behaviour
policy,"
A
Twitter
spokersperson
was
quoted
as
saying
by
Indian
Express.