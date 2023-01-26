Karisma Kapoor Shares Post As She Receives Indian Achievers Awards, Netizens Ask ‘What Was The Achievement?'

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a slew of pictures from an event where she, along with several others, were honoured at the Indian Achiever's Award 2023.

Karisma Kapoor has given the 90s kids some memorable dance numbers and fashion goals. The 48-year-old actress was a part of several successful movies during the 90s and owned the era like nobody else. From Raja Babu, Hero No 1, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, and Coolie No 1 to a few in the 2000s, such as Fiza and Zubeida. Karisma, after her marriage in 2003, took a long leap from acting.

The actress in 2020 made her digital debut with drama series Mentalhood on Zee5 and will soon be seen in the second season of the show. Meanwhile, Karisma is quite active on social media as she keeps sharing updates about her life, while the gorgeous diva is also spotted attending parties and events.

On Thursday, Karisma took to her Instagram account to share a slew of pictures from an event where she, along with several others, were honoured at the Indian Achiever's Award 2023 by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The event was held in New Delhi on Wednesday. In the first photo, Karisma is seen receiving the award from Nitin Gadkari, while the other shows glimpses from the event.

"I am thankful to Honourable Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, Respected Jury Members, and the Power Corridors (PC) for presenting me with the Indian Achiever's Award 2023. Grateful (folded hands) Jai Hind," Karisma wrote next to the pictures. For the uninitiated, the Indian Achiever's Award is awarded to those citizens who have served the country in different fields.

Soon her friends and cousins took to the comment section and sent congratulatory messages to the actress. Her close friend Amrita Arora wrote, "Congratulations my lalva." Soha Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawalla, Saba Pataudi, Riddhima Kapoor, and Punit Malhotra also wished her congratulations and dropped red emojis.

Though many congratulated Karisma, there were others who questioned on what basis she was honoured with the awards. One netizen wrote, "Can I know what she has done for the society." While another one said, "Lol what are you achieving now?" "Bhai kia kya hai," said one user. One commented saying, "Wat did she do to get this award?" read one comment. "What was the achievement by the way??" said another netizen. "Looks beautiful but what has she done to deserve this award? Like why now ?" another person added. "Great! But what was the achievement?" read one user's comment.

In the meantime, Karisma Kapoor will be seen next in Abhinay Deo's neo-noir web series Brown: The First Case. It also stars Surya Sharma, Soni Razdan, Helen, and Jishu Sen in lead roles.