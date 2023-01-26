Karisma Kapoor Shares Post As She Receives Indian Achievers Awards, Netizens Ask ‘What Was The Achievement?'

Karisma
Kapoor
has
given
the
90s
kids
some
memorable
dance
numbers
and
fashion
goals.
The
48-year-old
actress
was
a
part
of
several
successful
movies
during
the
90s
and
owned
the
era
like
nobody
else.
From
Raja
Babu,
Hero
No
1,
Dil
Toh
Pagal
Hai,
Raja
Hindustani,
and
Coolie
No
1
to
a
few
in
the
2000s,
such
as
Fiza
and
Zubeida.
Karisma,
after
her
marriage
in
2003,
took
a
long
leap
from
acting.
The
actress
in
2020
made
her
digital
debut
with
drama
series
Mentalhood
on
Zee5
and
will
soon
be
seen
in
the
second
season
of
the
show.
Meanwhile,
Karisma
is
quite
active
on
social
media
as
she
keeps
sharing
updates
about
her
life,
while
the
gorgeous
diva
is
also
spotted
attending
parties
and
events.
On
Thursday,
Karisma
took
to
her
Instagram
account
to
share
a
slew
of
pictures
from
an
event
where
she,
along
with
several
others,
were
honoured
at
the
Indian
Achiever's
Award
2023
by
Union
Minister
of
Road
Transport
and
Highways
Nitin
Gadkari.
The
event
was
held
in
New
Delhi
on
Wednesday.
In
the
first
photo,
Karisma
is
seen
receiving
the
award
from
Nitin
Gadkari,
while
the
other
shows
glimpses
from
the
event.
"I
am
thankful
to
Honourable
Minister
Shri
Nitin
Gadkari
ji,
Respected
Jury
Members,
and
the
Power
Corridors
(PC)
for
presenting
me
with
the
Indian
Achiever's
Award
2023.
Grateful
(folded
hands)
Jai
Hind,"
Karisma
wrote
next
to
the
pictures.
For
the
uninitiated,
the
Indian
Achiever's
Award
is
awarded
to
those
citizens
who
have
served
the
country
in
different
fields.
Soon
her
friends
and
cousins
took
to
the
comment
section
and
sent
congratulatory
messages
to
the
actress.
Her
close
friend
Amrita
Arora
wrote,
"Congratulations
my
lalva."
Soha
Ali
Khan,
Natasha
Poonawalla,
Saba
Pataudi,
Riddhima
Kapoor,
and
Punit
Malhotra
also
wished
her
congratulations
and
dropped
red
emojis.
Though
many
congratulated
Karisma,
there
were
others
who
questioned
on
what
basis
she
was
honoured
with
the
awards.
One
netizen
wrote,
"Can
I
know
what
she
has
done
for
the
society."
While
another
one
said,
"Lol
what
are
you
achieving
now?"
"Bhai
kia
kya
hai,"
said
one
user.
One
commented
saying,
"Wat
did
she
do
to
get
this
award?"
read
one
comment.
"What
was
the
achievement
by
the
way??"
said
another
netizen.
"Looks
beautiful
but
what
has
she
done
to
deserve
this
award?
Like
why
now
?"
another
person
added.
"Great!
But
what
was
the
achievement?"
read
one
user's
comment.