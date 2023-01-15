Kartik Aaryan Halts Shehzada Promotions To Spend A Special Day With Mother On Her 60th Birthday

Actor
Kartik
Aaryan
is
unstoppable
after
the
success
of
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
and
Freddy.
He
has
interesting
projects
lined
up
for
release,
one
of
which
is
Shehzada.
The
trailer
for
Shehzada
was
unveiled
days
before
and
has
already
created
massive
hype.
Since
the
trailer
has
been
launched,
Kartik
Aaryan
is
neck-deep
busy
with
the
promotions
of
the
film.
But
he
makes
sure
that
he
spends
time
with
his
family.
However,
the
actor
has
managed
to
take
out
some
time
from
his
busy
schedule
to
spend
some
quality
time
with
his
mother.
Kartik
is
a
big
momma's
boy,
and
we
all
know
the
fact.
So
today,
on
the
occasion
of
his
mother
Mala
Tiwari's
60th
birthday,
Kartik
has
taken
a
short
break
from
the
promotions
of
Shehzada
and
is
believed
to
have
planned
something
for
her
all
by
himself.
As
per
a
close
source,
Kartik
has
reached
Mumbai
and
is
on
his
way
to
the
Siddhivinayak
temple,
after
which
a
huge
party
will
be
followed.
The
source
said,
"Kartik
flew
back
in
from
his
out-station
promotions
today
morning
for
his
mother's
60th
birthday
and
immediately
went
to
Siddhivinayak
temple
right
from
the
airport
with
her,
as
part
of
his
plan
for
the
day."
The
source
further
revealed,
"Kartik
has
also
planned
a
huge
birthday
party
tonight
for
aunty,
at
a
posh
restaurant
in
Juhu,
for
which
he
has
invited
many
of
his
mother's
friends
and
relatives,
not
just
from
Mumbai
but
from
Gwalior
too,
as
it
is
expected
to
be
a
grand
bash.
Until
the
party,
he
is
looking
forward
to
spending
some
quality
time
with
her,
at
home."
As
for
Shehzada,
the
film
is
a
remake
of
Allu
Arjun's
2020
superhit
Telugu
movie
Ala
Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Backed
by
comedy,
drama,
and
romance,
Shezada
also
offers
top-notch
action.
Apart
from
Kartik,
the
film
also
stars
Kriti
Sanon,
Manisha
Koirala,
Paresh
Rawal,
Sachin
Khedekar,
and
Ronit
Roy
in
key
roles.
Banrolled
by
Allu
Arjun's
father,
producer
Allu
Arvind,
Shehzada
is
set
to
release
on
February
10,
2023.