Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why Things Went Sour With Karan Johar For Dostana 2; This Is What He Said

Kartik
Aaryan
made
headlines
after
being
abruptly
dropped
from
Karan
Johar's
highly
anticipated
film,
Dostana
2.
The
movie
had
already
begun
production,
and
Kartik,
along
with
the
rest
of
the
cast,
had
filmed
their
parts.
However,
things
didn't
go
as
planned,
and
Kartik
and
Karan
had
a
fallout.
Kartik
was
accused
by
some
of
being
unprofessional,
but
he
has
recently
spoken
out
about
the
controversy.
The
actor
has
shared
his
side
of
the
story
and
given
his
perspective
on
what
led
to
the
fallout
with
Karan
Johar.
Addressing
the
incident
during
an
appearance
on
the
talk
show
Aap
Ki
Adalat,
Kartik
revealed
for
the
first
time
why
he
was
ousted
out
of
Dostana
2.
The
actor
chose
not
to
disclose
the
specific
details
and
said,
"This
happens
sometimes.
I
haven't
spoken
about
this
before.
I
believe
in
what
my
mother
has
taught
me
and
these
are
my
values
too...
when
there's
an
altercation
between
two
people,
the
younger
one
should
never
speak
about
it.
I
follow
that
and
hence
I
never
speak
about
it."
When
Kartik
was
pressed
for
more
information
regarding
the
rumours
that
he
had
requested
an
increased
salary
for
the
film
and
subsequently
left
the
project
when
his
demand
was
not
met,
the
actor
replied,
"This
is
like
Chinese
whispers,
a
make
belief
story.
I
have
never
left
a
film
because
of
money.
I
am
very
greedy,
but
in
terms
of
script
and
not
money."
Kartik
Aaryan
Calls
Himself
'Fan-Made
Superstar',
Netizens
Hail
Him
As
'Humara
Shehzada'.
See
VIDEO
Kartik
went
on
to
explain
that
a
significant
amount
of
time
had
passed,
approximately
one
and
a
half
years,
and
that
changes
had
been
made
to
the
script
during
that
period.
He
stated
that
those
changes
couldn't
be
realized.
Despite
the
issues
that
led
to
his
departure
from
the
film,
he
stated
that
he
and
Karan
Johar
have
now
resolved
their
differences
and
are
on
good
terms.
He
further
mentioned
that
Karan
even
congratulated
him
on
the
trailer
release
of
his
upcoming
film,
Shehzada.
It
is
to
be
noted
that
Karan
publicly
praised
Kartik
on
Instagram
when
the
trailer
for
Shehzada
was
released.
On
the
work
front,
Kartik
Aaryan
is
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
Shehzada
and
has
also
signed
Aashiqui
3.
His
last
film
appearance
was
in
Freddy
alongside
Alaya
F.
Karan
Johar
Reveals
Advice
He
Received
From
Dad
Yash
Johar
Days
After
His
Death:
'I
Was
Totally
Spoilt..'
Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 21:00 [IST]