Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why Things Went Sour With Karan Johar For Dostana 2; This Is What He Said

Kartik Aaryan made headlines after being abruptly dropped from Karan Johar's highly anticipated film, Dostana 2. The movie had already begun production, and Kartik, along with the rest of the cast, had filmed their parts. However, things didn't go as planned, and Kartik and Karan had a fallout. Kartik was accused by some of being unprofessional, but he has recently spoken out about the controversy. The actor has shared his side of the story and given his perspective on what led to the fallout with Karan Johar.

Addressing the incident during an appearance on the talk show Aap Ki Adalat, Kartik revealed for the first time why he was ousted out of Dostana 2. The actor chose not to disclose the specific details and said, "This happens sometimes. I haven't spoken about this before. I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my values too... when there's an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it."

When Kartik was pressed for more information regarding the rumours that he had requested an increased salary for the film and subsequently left the project when his demand was not met, the actor replied, "This is like Chinese whispers, a make belief story. I have never left a film because of money. I am very greedy, but in terms of script and not money."

Kartik went on to explain that a significant amount of time had passed, approximately one and a half years, and that changes had been made to the script during that period. He stated that those changes couldn't be realized. Despite the issues that led to his departure from the film, he stated that he and Karan Johar have now resolved their differences and are on good terms. He further mentioned that Karan even congratulated him on the trailer release of his upcoming film, Shehzada. It is to be noted that Karan publicly praised Kartik on Instagram when the trailer for Shehzada was released.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of Shehzada and has also signed Aashiqui 3. His last film appearance was in Freddy alongside Alaya F.

