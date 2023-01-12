Shehzada Trailer: RRR Reference To Nepotism Dig, Kartik Aaryan Packs A Solid Punch & Fans Loving It

After a long wait, the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada have finally unveiled its trailer today (January 12).

Basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy, actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain fans with his next release - Shehzada. The official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the action drama features Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and is among the most-awaited films of 2023.

After a long wait, the makers finally unveiled its trailer today (January 12). Taking to social media, Kartik shared the trailer with his fans and wrote, "#Shehzada Aa Raha Hai (king emoji)

10th Feb Only In Theatres (fire emoji)"

Also featuring Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles, Shehzada is slated to hit the theatres next month, on February 10.

Besides Shehzada, Kartik has several interesting projects in his kitty including Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani, Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan's untitled next. Recently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 helmer Anees Bazmee also confirmed that the actor will play the lead in the third installment of the horror comedy.

