Shehzada Trailer: RRR Reference To Nepotism Dig, Kartik Aaryan Packs A Solid Punch & Fans Loving It

Basking
in
the
success
of
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
and
Freddy,
actor
Kartik
Aaryan
is
all
set
to
entertain
fans
with
his
next
release
-
Shehzada.
The
official
Hindi
remake
of
Allu
Arjun's
Ala
Vaikunthapurramuloo,
the
action
drama
features
Kriti
Sanon
as
the
leading
lady
and
is
among
the
most-awaited
films
of
2023.
After
a
long
wait,
the
makers
finally
unveiled
its
trailer
today
(January
12).
Taking
to
social
media,
Kartik
shared
the
trailer
with
his
fans
and
wrote,
"#Shehzada
Aa
Raha
Hai
(king
emoji)
10th
Feb
Only
In
Theatres
(fire
emoji)"
Also
featuring
Manisha
Koirala,
Ronit
Roy,
Paresh
Rawal,
and
Rajpal
Yadav
in
key
roles,
Shehzada
is
slated
to
hit
the
theatres
next
month,
on
February
10.
Besides
Shehzada,
Kartik
has
several
interesting
projects
in
his
kitty
including
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha
alongside
Kiara
Advani,
Hansal
Mehta's
Captain
India,
Aashiqui
3,
and
Kabir
Khan's
untitled
next.
Recently,
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2
helmer
Anees
Bazmee
also
confirmed
that
the
actor
will
play
the
lead
in
the
third
installment
of
the
horror
comedy.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 15:23 [IST]